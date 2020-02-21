Winter can be taxing on our bodies with the lack of sun and changing temperatures. For this reason, it is important for us to get the proper amount of sleep. Adults should get between seven to nine hours of sleep each night. School aged children and teens should get at least 10 hours a day. Did you know that while you sleep your body releases growth hormones that help build bones and improve your joints? Sleeps helps to improve brain function to provide us with creativity, motivation, concentration, and prepares us for learning. Sleep also helps to regulate other necessary hormones needed for fertility.
A lack of sleep can cause several health concerns including depression, body aches, lack of concentration. It can cause weight gain leading to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and strokes. Many patients who report lack of sleep to their physicians undergo a sleep study and many are given CPAPs to wear at night. These are machines that improve the oxygen to the body allowing for improved circulation resulting in resting of the body.
If you have uncomfortable sleep, it is important to talk with your physical therapist about ways to relieve discomfort when you are in bed. Using the proper pillow and support between your legs are ways to improve relaxation and maximize restful support of your body. Also the type of mattress you are using plays an effect on how your spine, and joints feel when you wake up. Poor support of a mattress leads to poor position of the spine and can cause pain and stiffness.
Physical therapists have a wealth of knowledge about ways to make your sleeping environment relaxing, comfortable. They can provide you with information on the best positions to lie in to maximize relaxation of your body to improve your sleeping habits.