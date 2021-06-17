County Highway 2 (Old Hwy. 14) from County Highway 17 to County Highway 18 will be closed Monday, June 21 for urgent work to repair pavement buckling caused by high temperatures. The work is expected to be completed in a day. A detour will be posted using County highways 17 and 18.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.