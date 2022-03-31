The Owatonna Police Department will join more than 300 other agencies across the state to crack down on distracted driving April 1-30.
The Department of Public Safety launched Drive Smart with information to help drivers focus on the driving safely to avoid tragedy for everyone sharing the road. Driving smart means setting your radio, streaming music or GPS before you start driving, keeping your eyes on the road during a conversation in the vehicle, not reaching down for an object on the floor, not eating messy food that could spill and take your attention off the road. All these activities behind the wheel are behaviors that lead to crashes. You don’t want to be that person who takes another life or your own.
Drive smart by always paying attention behind the wheel. Drive smart and join Minnesotans by driving distraction-free:
• Cell phones — park the phone by putting it down, turning it off, placing it out of reach or going hands-free.
• Music and other controls — pre-program radio stations and arrange music in an easy-to-access spot. Adjust mirrors and ventilation before traveling.
• Navigation — map out the destination and enter the GPS route in advance.
• Eating and drinking — avoid messy foods and be sure to secure drinks.
• Children — teach children the importance of good behavior in a vehicle and model proper driving behavior.
• Passengers — speak up to stop drivers from distracted driving behavior and offer to help with anything that takes the driver’s attention off the road.