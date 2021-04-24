For some unknown reason, while driving through Owatonna one day, my mind brought up memories of my good friend, Ken Austin. I saw Ken on the last day he was alive on May 14, 2004 suffering from complications of pneumonia. He was lying in a bed at the Owatonna Hospital and had been told that death was imminent. Ken was in a coma when I saw him. His daughter, Nancy was in the room with him. She told me that the last words he said were, “I never thought I was coming here to plan my own funeral.”
So many of you knew Ken and I am writing these memories I personally have and felt you would enjoy remembering him with me.
Ken was active in the Owatonna Community from the time he arrived here in 1949. He served two terms as Mayor of Owatonna, from 1962-1966 and his presence at the Federated building downtown, which housed his office as Manager of the Minnesota Implement Dealer’s Association, delighted everyone’s day. He loved a good joke and usually had a new one to share at the mid-morning coffee break. In fact, at his funeral, Pastor Louisa Fure of Trinity Lutheran Church included many of his favorite jokes which had the congregation in stitches. That was Ken Austin.
Ken was honored with inductions into the Minnesota State Fair Hall of Fame in 1993 and the FFA Hall of Fame in 2004.
Ken and Owatonna hockey
The story of Ken Austin’s contribution and leadership to the beginning of youth hockey in Owatonna is best quoted from daughter Nancy who nominated him to receive the Don Clark Award which took place in April of 2001. Clark was one of the founders of the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association. The award is the highest honor for service to amateur hockey in Minnesota. In his nomination, Nancy wrote, “When my dad moved to Owatonna in 1949, the only organized hockey was a rough and tumble senior team. Ken not only played on this team but helped coach the team into a more ‘organized’ form of hockey. During this time a lot of kids were hanging around the outdoor rink at Morehouse Park and watched the seniors practice. When his friend, Jim Alley, coach at Breck High School needed a team to play, Ken got the Owatonna boys together and formed an official team. That was in about 1952 and in 1953, Owatonna joined the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association and Ken began scrounging for uniforms, skates and equipment for these kids. He organized games and practiced on outdoor ice. When the outdoor ice melted, Ken rented ice time at Wakota Arena in South St. Paul. This group of Owatonna senior players formed the first Owatonna Midget team. This brought about an increasing interest by kids of all ages to play the game. By then, Ken had recruited about five very civic-minded men, including Otto Anderson, Werner Jenke, John Tillotson, Fred Heiseke and Odin Skramstad to help coach and cart these lads around to games.”
A mentor to kids and skates
Ken was a wonderful mentor to the kids he touched. Some couldn’t even afford skates, or a meal on the road. A few kids were assigned to his hockey team by a court judge who felt that Ken’s leadership would do more for them than a juvenile detention center. As his daughter said, “My dad’s philosophy that some kids need hockey more than hockey needs them has proven to be a valuable development tool for many kids who became real team players, not just in the game, but in life as well!” Ken coached the Owatonna Midgets from 1952 to 1964. In ’63 and ’64, the team went to the state tournament to the nationals in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Sioux St. Marie Michigan. Ken had recruited Ron Woody and Kyle Peterson to help him coach. This resulted in more teams and younger kids playing the game. Ken’s love and enthusiasm for kids in hockey had a ripple effect on everyone that became involved….adults and kids alike.
The coaching ended for Ken but not his enthusiasm. He was very persuasive and persistent with the Owatonna School Board to make hockey a high school sport. He was also instrumental, along with Ken Wilcox, in persuading Dudley Otto, a recent graduate from the University of North Dakota and also a goal tender for the university to apply for a teaching job. He landed the job and also a coaching spot with the Midgets that first year. Austin informed the school board of Dudley Otto’s hockey talents and recommended him for Owatonna’s first high school hockey coach.
Those early days of high school hockey in Owatonna found the team calling Shattuck Arena in Faribault as its home ice. Quickly, it was realized that Owatonna needed an indoor facility and of course, Ken Austin was a major player in the fund raising for the Four Seasons Arena. He also served on the finance committee for the second sheet of ice.
At age 76, his support of youth hockey had now waned. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play high school hockey and he was seen standing along the boards at squirt, pee wee, bantam and girl’s games. Ken was always humble about taking credit for all he did for hockey in Owatonna. He always felt he wanted to give back what the game gave to him. You hadn’t lived until you were standing next to Ken at an exciting game and he leans over to you and says, “Do you think this sport will ever catch on”?
Corky’s Early Bird delayed again
Corky’s Early Bird softball tournament has been delayed until July 29-August 1 due to COVID. This is the 41st year the tournament is being held. Loren Dietz, tournament director said that 200 teams have already signed up to play.
A winter tan
Anyone else getting a tan from the light in the fridge?
Exchange honors
Congratulations to Jack Reuvers who received the ‘Exchangite Hall of Fame’ award during the recent 68th year celebration. Jack has been an Exchange member for 42 years. He is always present and gives countless hours to make the club and the community a better place to live.
Receiving the ‘Exchangite of the Year’ for outstanding and dedicated service to Exchange and Community went to Jennifer Copeland. Jen is the chairperson of the Youth of the Month/Year program.
The ‘Exchange Strong’ award went to Jeanette Clawson. Her willingness to serve and strengthen the club during difficult times with her leadership skills and commitment was admired by her fellow members and leaders.
Sharon Klein received the ‘Outstanding Mentor award. She is described as the “go to” person for her knowledge and guidance of her fellow Exchange members.
Fair Auto Museum
This year, the Wells Fargo Auto Museum at the fair will display “1960’s and 1970’s Muscle Cars.” The car should be completely factory stock. If you have a muscle car you would like to display call Les Abraham” at 451-6455, Charlie Kaplan at 363-6810 or Jon Simon at 676-1207.
2022 fair theme suggestions
The public is invited to send suggestions for the theme of the 2022 fair. The theme does not have to rhyme, should be fairly short, and reflect something that brings to mind the Steele County Free Fair. Submit to the fair office by May 15.
Fair dates this year are August 17-22.
Joke of the week
Two elderly gentlemen were sitting on a bench under a tree when one turns to the other and says, “Slim, I’m 83 years old now and I’m just full of aches and pains. How do you feel?” Slim says, “I feel just like a newborn baby. No hair, no teeth and I think I just wet my pants.”