Happy Holidays! Hopefully 2021 will bring more stable hours for West Hills Social Commons. We are planning on opening on Jan. 4, 2021 but this could change due to the Governor’s orders. Please check the website, Facebook page or call us at 507-444-4280 for updates. If we are unable to open, we will continue to offer virtual programming. Please check the newsletter or the website for the virtual schedule.
It is also time to renew your 2021 membership! The annual membership fee remains at $40 for 2021 year; however, our 2020 members will receive a $16 discount off their 2021 membership with a remaining balance amount of only $24. Please note that the membership fees account for roughly 34% of the annual revenue budget for Social Commons and Adult Leisure Pursuits programming. Due to the major budget impact the membership fee discounts will produce, any 2020 member wishing to forgo their discount and simply pay the full annual membership fee is welcome to do so. All support is appreciated as we strive toward continuing to offer programs and use of the facility to our community during these challenging times. Membership sales will begin on Jan. 4, 2021.
During the time that we were closed, Parks and Recreation went through a software change. We are now using the software CivicRec. With this change, we will need to create a new account for everyone who is getting a 2021 membership, so we will be verifying your information to make sure we have it up to date in our new system
Other Park and Recreation
Session 2 of Learn to Skate Hockey, U6, U8
Registration begins Monday, Dec. 28 at 8 a.m. and the program will start on Saturday, Jan. 9. Cost is $75.
Basketball for K-2
Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 4 at 7 a.m. The program will consist of four 50 minute sessions on Jan. 23, 30 and Feb. 13 and 20. Cost is $32, which includes a basketball participants may keep.
River Springs Water Park – Season Passes
Season passes can be purchased online or at the Parks and Recreation office. An ID card will be issued to you for unlimited access during lap swim, water walking, morning and afternoon water aerobics, tiny tot time, and open swim. Please check the Park and Recreation website for more information.
Winter Weekend Out, Jan. 29-31 with some activities starting sooner!
We’ve got a variety of winter-themed activities planned for you to have fun and stay active! Take a look at the activities, most are planned for the weekend of Jan. 29-31, but some you can start earlier!
• Snowman Building Contest: During the month of January, submit a photo of your best snowman creation. Submission deadline is Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 and its free to enter! To submit, email your entry to parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us or post it on our Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded to the Best in Snow (chosen by judges) and People’s Choice (Facebook vote). Bring your snowman to life using accessories, colors, themes, etc. Be creative and imaginative! Winners will be contacted after judging is complete. All entries must include a sign in the photo with the snowman that says, “Owatonna Snowman Building Contest 2021”.
• Snowman Clue – Who Melted Frosty?: This cold weather has gotten to the one of the Parks and Recreation Department staff, and whoever it was punished poor Frosty the Snowman! The Owatonna Police Department found Frosty in a puddle, melted. Frosty’s sidekicks will not let this crime go unpunished! Are you a good enough detective to figure out which Parks and Recreation employee finally snapped? Who did it? Where they did it? What weapon they used? Frosty’s sidekicks, miniature snowman, hold the clues to this horrendous crime! Find Frosty’s sidekicks at Mineral Springs, Morehouse, and Fairgrounds Park between Jan. 15-31 to get the clues and solve the crime. Use the Snowman Clue Guide (coming soon!) to help you crack the crime. Once you have figured out this mystery, submit your guess or message us on our Facebook page.
• Cardboard Sled Race Rules: Design and build a person powered, corrugated cardboard sled capable of withstanding the descent down the West Hills sledding hill on Jan. 30. How creative can you be using only corrugated cardboard as a building material? Come join the fun! This contest will be split in to two classes, Class 1 will be for sledders ages 10 and under and Class 2 will be for ages 11-17. The races will then be split in to four time slots, 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. for class I and 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. for class II. There will be a max of 15 participants per time slot. Pre-registration through CivicRec is required (registration coming soon!). There will be awards for Top o’ the Hill – Most attractive or spectacular looking and Fastest Sled.
• Family Ice Fishing: Enjoy a Minnesota winter past-time, ice fishing, on Jan. 31 at Lake Kohlmier! We’ll have holes drilled for you and provide bait and equipment (limited equipment available). Everyone who registers will receive one ticket and each fish caught earns another ticket for a drawing for various prizes! A prize for the largest fish caught will also be awarded. Time slots include 1–2 p.m., 2:15–3:15 p.m., and 3:30–4:30 p.m. Pre-registration through CivicRec is required (registration coming soon!). Cost is$5 per area (two pre-drilled holes provided for you per area). There are a maximum of 20 areas per timeslot.