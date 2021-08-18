Crews began work on Thursday, Aug. 19 to pave the shoulders of Waseca County Highway 14 and Steele County Highway 2 from Waseca to Owatonna. The highway remains open to traffic, but there are flaggers with only one lane of traffic during the work. Motorists should expect significant delays.
Work is expected to last a couple of weeks.
This joint project between Waseca and Steele Counties is partially funded with Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funding to improve the safety of the highway.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele and Waseca counties advise motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit bit.ly/3AXzPA3.