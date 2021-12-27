Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its spring 2022 production of Something Rotten! book by Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. Music and Lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick.
The auditions will take place on Sunday, January 9 and Monday, January 10 from 6:30–8 p.m. at Associated Church, 800 Havana Rd. Owatonna. Please see our website at: https://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/ for more information.
Jeffrey Jackson is the director and Kathy Purdie the technical director.
Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten!. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years”.
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
LTO is looking to cast:
Shakespeare: “The Bard,” an over-the-top playwright/actor with a huge ego. Male, age 30 to 40.
Nick Bottom: A struggling writer/actor who cannot stand Shakespeare. His younger brother is Nigel. Male, age 30 to 40.
Nigel Bottom: Nick’s sweet younger brother; a struggling writer who falls in love with Portia, a Puritan. Male, age 20 to 35.
Bea: Nick’s wife, who loves Nick despite his past lack of success. She dresses up like a man to prove she can be an actor. Female, age 30 to 40.
Portia: A Puritan woman who loves poetry, theater, and ultimately Nigel, despite her father’s insistence that she love none of them. Female, age 20 to 30.
Nostradamus: A soothsayer. No, not that Nostradamus, the soothsayer, but a relative. Male, age 40 to 50 (though the role could be played by a female).
Brother Jeremiah: Portia’s father, a Puritan who thinks Nick and Nigel’s plays are sinful. Male, old enough to be Portia’s father.
Lord Clapham: A posh patron of the theater. Male (though could be played by a female as “Lady Clapham”), no specific age given. A non-singing role.
Shylock: An investor to whom Nick and Nigel are in debt. Male, no specific age given, though probably in the 50-plus age range. A non-singing role.
Minstrel: Begins both the first and second acts. Could be male or female, no specific age given. Will be part of the Ensemble
Ensemble: Roles include Minstrel, Townspeople, Troupe, Lord Clapham, Shylock, Man Servants, Crowd, Chorus, and more. Several speaking roles, many dancing parts, and, for most, a lot of singing.
We encourage diversity in casting. Actors of all races, ages, and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
Audition packets are now available at the Owatonna Public Library and online at:
Any questions, please contact the director Jeffrey Jackson at jjackson.owatonna@gmail.com
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. April 24 & May 1.
Something Rotten! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com