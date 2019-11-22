Falling is the leading cause of injury for the aging population. In fact, according to the CDC every 20 minutes an older adult die from a fall in the United States and many more are injured. Falling becomes more of a hazard with the natural decline of balance, impaired vision and generalized weakness. But this doesn’t have to be the norm. There are simple exercises that can be done daily to prevent falls and maintain balance and strength; this will lower the likelihood of falling in the future. If your body is rarely challenged with balance it might forget how to balance! The brain determines where you are in space and time through sensory receptors in your body, eyes and muscles. This system was naturally challenged in youth and can remain more youthful if it’s addressed and played with as well even in advanced age. Here are 10 easy balance exercises for seniors to improve their coordination, balance and the brain to body communication to keep you standing, active and safe!
1. Standing on One Leg: Use a chair back or tabletop if you might lose balance. Try one leg for 20 seconds then switch to the other. Work up to 30 seconds, 1 minute and even 2 minutes of each leg.
2. One legged Tooth Brushing is exactly what it sounds like, but it will be a good reminder to practice the single leg stand with a functional activity. Try opposite hand for the brushing and leg for standing.
3. Heel to Toe walking: Find a space to carefully place one foot directly in front of the other so that your heels are touching your toes. Think of it as walking on an imaginary tightrope. This is good for coordination, function and balance.
4. Tree Pose: Stand on one leg again but the raised leg will be resting on your standing leg’s thigh; either above or below the knee. Bring arms out and strike a pose like a tree. Hold for 20-30 seconds or so.
5. March in place. Raise your hips up as comfortably as you can get them. Exaggerate the movement since this is good for walking balance and keep it up for a minute or two.
6. Chair Exercise: get a chair, cross your arms across to your shoulders. Sit down and stand up without using your hands several times.
7. Stand on one leg then close your eyes for 10 seconds. Make sure you have access to something stable incase you need it.
8. Look for Tai Chi or Yoga classes near you. This is an excellent for improving balance and a fun way to stay in shape.
9. Stand without holding onto anything if you can and rock from your toes to heels. This movement is therapeutic, and it will also challenge your balance as well.
10. Hold onto the tabletop if you need to and walk backwards for 10 steps. Turn around and walk backwards again several times with the table in case you need it.