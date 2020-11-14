Airplanes have always fascinated me. I remember when I was a little kid, I would always look up and stare at a plane flying over my house. Owatonna is right on the flight path of northbound passenger jets on a landing pattern to the Twin City airport. I still look up and check out the planes flying over Owatonna.
When I lived at home in the Twin Cities, our family would reserve one day on the weekend to load up the car and head to the Metropolitan airport to watch planes landing. At that time there was a convenient parking area adjacent to the runway that gave us a bird’s eye view of airliners landing and taking off. Those were the days when it was a thrill to watch a D.C. 3 land followed by D.C. 4’s and 6’s. In 1950, the Boeing Stratocruiser was put into service. Northwest Airlines was one of those that included this luxurious airplane to be used for long distance flights. The Stratocruiser was powered by four Pratt and Whitney Wasp Major engines, each capable of developing 3,500 horsepower. It had a maximum flying range of 4,600 miles with cruising speeds varying from 300 to 340 mph. The plane carried a crew of seven, including two stewardesses and a steward, 55 passengers, and up to 7,000 pounds of cargo. Fully pressurized cabins and lower-deck lounge provided new comforts for passengers between the west coast and Honolulu.
When I lived at home in Edina, our neighbor was a captain for Northwest Airlines. He often had the run between the Twin Cities and Fargo. His flight path after taking off was always right over our house. When he approached the neighborhood, he would flash his landing lights on and off to say “hello” from the air.
Talking flying
I always enjoyed talking about flying with those who made it their occupation or hobby. When I came to Owatonna, all I had to do was drive out to the Owatonna airport so I could visit with Glenn Degner, Bill Deblonk, Russ Paschke (who gave me 20 hours-worth of flying lessons). I talked flying each time I visited with Buzz Kaplan, and his partner Gary Underland, Tony Seykora, Ted Ringhofer, Dennis VonRuden, Doug Hughes and Terry Cashman. I came by the airport one sunny afternoon. Jim Hanson was the FBO operator at the airport at the time. He came up to me and said, “You want to take a jet ride?” I immediately replied in the affirmative and Jim invited me and friend Gene Johnson to climb aboard the airport’s corporate jet and we took a quick flight to Albert Lea and back. Another thrill.
One of my biggest thrills related to aviation was when Paula Dow Snitker, the daughter of George and Janelle Dow, flew a C-130 into the Owatonna airport during an “I Can Fly” weekend in 1994. Paula flew C-130’s for the Air Force and seeing our hometown girl bringing that huge aircraft to our hometown airport, with her family standing by to greet her brought tears to my eyes. Her husband, Grant, was also in the cockpit which bent the rules a bit for the Air Force, who frowned upon a husband-wife team flying the same plane. They made an exception for our show. Paula flew airliners for American Airlines after leaving the service. Grant still flies commercially. The couple and their family live in Owatonna.
It’s stuck!
The weekend of that air show was very hot and when Paula parked her C-130 in front of the new airport terminal, the weight of the plane made it sink down into the blacktop. Officials were afraid that the backwash from the propellers would blow the shingles off the roof of the terminal. But, Paula and Grant rocked the plane back and forth and finally it escaped the sinking blacktop without any damage to the building behind it.
An aviation legend
Tom Walsh, whose recent passing took place when he was 100 years old, was a long-time pilot for Jostens, primarily transporting Daniel C. Gainey, from Owatonna to his second home in California. Tom was one of the founders of the Owatonna airport along with his partners, Joe Dulac, Bob Crocker and Glenn Degner. The original airport in Owatonna was a grass strip in farmland south of town.
Tom’s aviation career began away from Owatonna. He flew for the New York City Police Department followed by flying for Pan American Airways. When the airline ran into financial problems, Tom left and returned to his home town of Owatonna where he became corporate pilot for Jostens. He began flying for Dan Gainey and others in the company in a single engine Bonanza, followed by a twin engine Bonanza. The company then entered the jet age by purchasing a Lear Jet. Tom flew that plane in his final years as a corporate pilot.
Tom eventually started his own charter service called Northstar Aviation. It was a sad day for Tom when his plane caught fire after he landed in Mankato and was destroyed. All in all, he spent 30 years in his aviation career. I can remember Tom telling me, “The only injury I had during those years was when the door of the Lear Jet closed on me and I suffered a cut on my head.” Tom continued to serve the aviation community by chairing the Airport Commission for many years.
Big Brothers/Sisters expand program by joining AVID
Big Brothers/Sisters of Southern Minnesota is expanding their program to include 8th graders at the Owatonna Public Schools. BBBS is joining with AVID, a college and career readiness class that helps students strengthen their basic skills and reinforces habits that will make students more successful in the classroom and beyond. In addition, students will have the chance to do community service, visit colleges, and explore college and career opportunities.
Here’s how it works. A mentor meets with their Little virtually every other Wednesday from 1:00-1:40 p.m. There will be structured activities planned by the AVID teacher. Eighth graders and their mentors will be matched based on compatibility, preferences, and interests.
BBBS is seeking adults who are interested in becoming a mentor to these 8th graders. There is a two academic year commitment. If you are interested in becoming a mentor to one of these students, you are urged to call 507-414-0308.
Tough getting older
Here’s a poem about growing older. Crap, I forgot what it was!
Winter parking restrictions begin tomorrow
Owatonna winter parking restrictions will take effect tomorrow, November 15, and will run through March 31, 2021. Here’s a quick summary: On even-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may be parked on the near side of the street adjacent to lots and houses which have been assigned even numbers; and on odd-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may be parked on the near side of the street adjacent to lots and houses which have been assigned odd numbers. To make it simple, one should determine whether the day starting at 12:01 a.m. is an even or odd numbered day. It would then be legal to park your vehicle on the even or odd side of the street on that date.
Did you remember?
Remember the Rice Lake Street band? In 1999, the band became popular after performing at the Steele County Free Fair. They played in many neighboring communities along with Owatonna performances. Band members included OHS student Mandy Schramm, Emile Krause, Laura Reuter, Cory Grunklee, Jonathan Schack and Tenley Pettyjohn.
Strict rail crossings for school buses
There is a lot of railroad traffic going through town in all directions. For motorists following school buses over rail crossings, you should know the rules that all school bus drivers must follow. If you are behind a school bus you will observe that all bus drivers must activate their four-way flashing amber lights signifying that they are going to stop ahead of the crossing. After stopping, drivers must open their passenger door and their driver’s side window so that they cannot only see a train approaching, but can hear it as well. If it is a lighted crossing with crossing arms down, such as crossings on Bridge Street, School Street, North Street, 26th street, Cedar Avenue, Pine Street and the crossing arms stay down after the train has passed, bus drivers are NOT permitted to cross the tracks until they report the situation and receive clearance to proceed. AT NO TIME can school buses go around crossing arms when they are down. They must remain stopped until the crossing arms go back up. On crossings where there are no crossing arms or lights, bus drivers must follow the same procedure before crossing the tracks.
Air quality in school buses
Parents should be aware that Owatonna Bus Co. is very conscious about the quality of the air within buses. When warm weather was upon us, drivers were instructed to have all windows open at least half way to allow for exchange of air in buses. This is a bit harder to accomplish when cold winter weather is upon us. Drivers are instructed to have a front passenger window open half way and the same with a rear window to allow for air exchange. This plan should not interfere with heating in the bus.
Challenges in busing sports teams
There is a challenge in busing sports teams during the COVID pandemic. If one team member is determined to be positive, it could quarantine the entire busload. During the pandemic, rules have been relaxed to allow team members to be transported to the game site with parents rather than ride the team bus to eliminate the possibility that one positive test can affect the entire team.
Owatonna Foundation grants
At the recent meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Owatonna Foundation, the following grants were approved:
• A $33,208 grant to be used for playground equipment for the We All Play inclusive playground. These funds will help close the gap so that the project can move forward. The Owatonna Foundation is the largest contributor to the project.
• $20,800 was approved requested by Let’s Smile toward the purchase of a “Molar Roller Van”. This amount reflects 65% of the $32,000 request. This amount was determined because Owatonna is 65% of their service area.
• Grants under $25,000, which do not need a vote by entire board of trustees included $5,000 towards floor repair at the Owatonna Arts Center and $15,248 for pediatric dental equipment for the Steele County Free Clinic.
• The Owatonna Foundation will partner with the Independent School District Foundation for $250,000 each to fund the ISD 761 Foundation Room at the new high school.
Turtle Creek Nursery again supports Owatonna Foundation
Turtle Creek Nursery will again be donating $3.00 to the Owatonna Foundation from each Christmas Tree sold this holiday season.
No changes in SCFF board
At the annual meeting of the Steele County Ag. Society five incumbent board members were re-elected for a three-year term. They include Mark Ditlevson, Glen Meger, Tim Arlt, Rick Ellingson, Jim Abbe and Brent Svenby. At the regular monthly board meeting which followed the annual meeting, the following were re-elected: Dan Deml, President, Wayne Steele, Vice President, and Tim Arlt, Treasurer.
Fair dates next year are August 17-22 with the theme: “Bringing Back the Fun in 2021”.
History of the country club
The Owatonna Country Club has a fascinating history. Over a decade ago, Ken Kamholz told the story of the forming of the OCC. He wrote, “The Owatonna Country Club got its start on the night of May 15, 1919 when a small group of golfers were using the Ebeling farm, southwest of the city, as a golf course. Arrangements were made to build a nine-hold course laid out on 40 acres of land. The club contracted to rent the land for $250 per year with an option to buy at a cost of $4,000 from Mr. Ebeling. A golf pro was hired to lay out the course. Later that summer, a group of individuals purchased the entire farm and resold 80 acres of it to the OCC at a profit of $1,000 which was donated to the club. The clubhouse was constructed with a dance floor, fireplace, locker rooms and a kitchen. It faced east toward the river and had a stately screened porch on three sides. Construction cost was $3250. The first year the club had 135 members. The written by-laws of the OCC stated, Article 11: The annual dues of not less than $10.00 shall be assessed against each member, other than honorary memberships. Article VII: No member shall be indebted to the club in any amount exceeding $25.00 for supplies or eatables or drinkables or any other debts incurred on the grounds or clubhouse. The club experienced financial difficulties during the 30’s and had to borrow from members. Green fees were 50 cents on weekdays until 1935 when they were raised to 75 cents. Later in the 30’s the OCC installed slot machines of the five and ten cent variety that helped with the finances. Next week: The clubhouse.
Joke of the week
My wife and I were sitting at a table at her high school reunion and she kept staring at a drunken man swigging his drink as he sat alone at a nearby table. I asked her, “Do you know him?” “Yes”, she sighed. He’s my old boyfriend. I understand he took to drinking right after we split up those many years ago, and I hear he hasn’t been sober since.” “My God,” I said. “Who would think a person could go on celebrating that long?” And then the fight started.
From a reader and my sons Steve and Tim’s 3rd grade teacher, Ruth Boser: Sign in veterinarian’s waiting room: “Back in 5 minutes. Sit! Stay!