Cloverbuds have completed kindergarten through third grade. Children this age, who want the experience of exhibiting an animal may do so when a responsible adult is in control of the animal. They are not involved in the competitive aspect of exhibition. Juniors are youth who have completed 3rd through 5th grade and Seniors are those who have completed 6th grade and higher. Besides Champions and Reserve Champions, purple ribbons are awarded to youth whose exhibits fall within the top of their class as determined by the judge. 4-H livestock are housed in the County Fair barns for viewing throughout the duration of the Fair.
Swine
Champion Purebred Barrow – Mariah Schroht (Steven & Marisa Schroht) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by the Steve & Marisa Schroht Family, Owatonna.
Reserve – McKenna Schroht (Steven & Marisa Schroht) Meriden Meadowlarks
Champion Crossbred Barrow (Jr. Show) — Malia Schroht (Steven & Marisa Schroht) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by Central Farm Service.
Reserve – Kaylee Sammon (Storm & Jenna Sammon) Medford Go Getters
Champion Breeding Gilt — Courtney Kath (Matthew & Jill Kath) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by Jostens, Owatonna.
Reserve — Mariah Schroht (Steven & Marisa Schroht) Meriden Meadowlarks
Champion Pen of Three — Malia Schroht (Steven & Marisa Schroht) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by Ron and Tammy Schroht, Owatonna.
Reserve – Blake Seykora (Brent & Traci Seykora) Straight River Stars
Champion Crossbred Barrow (Senior Show) — Carter Jensen (Darrell Jensen) Medford Go Getters will receive a trophy sponsored In Memory of Don Wilker.
Reserve – Journey Utpadel (Troy & Kelly Utpadel) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion Market Gilt (Junior Show) — Carsten Ingvaldson (Mike & Katie Ingvaldson) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by Daniel & Jennifer Buck Family, Owatonna.
Reserve – Cole Lindeman (Nathan & Jill Lindeman) Merry Lane
Champion Market Gilt (Senior Show) — McKenna Schroht (Steven & Marisa Schroht) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by Ron and Tammy Schroht, Owatonna.
Junior Champion Swine Showmanship — Joseph Klecker (Michael & Sara Klecker) Straight River Stars will receive an award sponsored by John and Sue Nielsen, Albert Lea.
Reserve – Kaylee Sammon (Storm & Jenna Sammon) Medford Go Getters
Intermediate Champion Swine Showmanship — Darian Stransky (Reid & Daria Stransky) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by Jensen Tree Moving.
Reserve – Jenna Klecker (Mike & Sara Klecker) Straight River Stars
Senior Champion Swine Showmanship — Kaden Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by Central Livestock Association, South St. Paul.
Reserve – Carter Jensen (Darrell Jensen) Medford Go Getters
Junior Champion Swine Interview — Emma Gillis (Jason & Amy Gillis) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Prairie Ridge Orthodontics.
Reserve – Aiden Anderson (Jered & Sara Anderson) Deerfield Get There
Senior Champion Swine Interview — Lexi Ignaszewski (Tim & Tracy Ignaszewski) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by the Steele County Pork Producers.
Reserve – Melanie Winzenburg (Luke & Katie Winzenburg) Merry Lane
Beef
Champion Cow/Calf Knowledge — Ava Kyllo (Eric & Lisa Kyllo) Straight River Stars will receive a trophy sponsored by Tim Nelson & Family.
Reserve – Payhten Busho (Brad & Molly Busho) Pratt Commandoes
Champion Cow/Calf Exhibit — Ava Kyllo (Eric & Lisa Kyllo) Straight River Stars will receive a trophy sponsored by Mulert’s Southside Simmentals – In Memory of Clarence Mulert.
Reserve — Payhten Busho (Brad & Molly Busho) Pratt Commandoes
Top Junior Beef Calf — Alexandra Herget (Matt & Jamie Herget) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive an award sponsored by SunOpta, Inc., Hope.
Champion Beef Prospect Market Calf — Alivia Kubista (Dennis & Karyn Kubista) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive a trophy given by Mulert’s Southside Simmentals – In Memory of Clarence Mulert.
Reserve – Sara Johns (Jay & Amy Johns) Straight River Stars
Champion Breeding Heifer — Ethan Arett (Bob & Michelle Arett) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by the Daniel & Jennifer Buck Family, Owatonna.
Reserve — Ava Kyllo (Eric & Lisa Kyllo) Straight River Stars
Champion Market Heifer — Emma Gillis (Jason & Amy Gillis) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Nick & Deb McGregor In Memory of Rolland and Betty Biesterfeld.
Reserve – Alivia Kubista (Dennis & Karyn Kubista) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Champion Beef Steer — Jacob Klecker (Michael & Sara Klecker) Straight River Stars will receive a trophy sponsored by Brad & Molly Busho Family.
Reserve – Riley Stoltz (Melissa Stoltz) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Champion Dairy Steer — Joshua Katzung (Kelly & Sheila Katzung) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive an award sponsored by the Larry and Mary Richards Family.
Reserve — Joshua Katzung (Kelly & Sheila Katzung) Meriden Meadowlarks
Champion Market Beef — Jacob Klecker (Michael & Sara Klecker) Straight River Stars will receive a banner sponsored by Gillis Ag., Jason and Amy Gillis
Reserve — Emma Gillis (Jason & Amy Gillis) Medford Go Getters
Junior Champion Beef Showmanship — Emma Gillis (Jason & Amy Gillis) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Let’s Ride Boots & Apparel.
Reserve – Carson Van Gelder (Tim & Andrea Van Gelder) Pratt Commandoes
Intermediate Champion Beef Showmanship — Bo Zwiener (Denny & Terri Zwiener) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by the James Grass Family, Owatonna.
Reserve – Brenna Clarey (Tim & Julie Clarey) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Senior Champion Beef Showmanship — Ava Kyllo (Eric & Lisa Kyllo) Straight River Stars will receive an award sponsored by the Curtis and Bernie Jensen Family, Owatonna.
Reserve — Jacob Klecker (Michael & Sara Klecker) Straight River Stars
Junior Beef Interview Champion — Gavin Lewison (Brad & Tammy Lewison) Straight River Stars will receive an award sponsored by Howard and Kay Anderson.
Reserve — Emma Gillis (Jason & Amy Gillis) Medford Go Getters
Senior Beef Interview Champion — Ethan Arett (Bob & Michelle Arett) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by the Ellendale Hustlers 4-H Club.
Reserve – Mikayla Dinse (Mike & Marsha Dinse) Meriden Meadowlarks
Throughout the week, 4-Hers work hard at caring for their animals and keeping up the barns for the welfare of the animals and for the public’s viewing enjoyment. These efforts fall under their herdsmanship responsibilities. Clubs are given awards based on their herdsmanship efforts throughout the week. The Swine Herdsmanship award is sponsored by Howard and Mary Jo Schoenfeld, Faribault and the Beef Herdsmanship award is sponsored by the Central Livestock Association, South St. Paul. In addition, overall herdsmanship awards are given to the club with the highest average herdsmanship score in each of these categories: clubs showing 1-5 species and those showing 6-9 species. These Overall Herdsmanship Awards are sponsored by the Exchange Club of Steele County and Steele County 4-H Club Council. Top placing clubs from the previous year are given choice stalling at this year’s County Fair.