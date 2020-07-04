Rachel's Light, Steele County's women and children's shelter, in partnership with The Hat Chic, host a 5K run on Saturday, July 11.
Participants may walk, run, or bike at their own pace throughout the day and are invited to post pictures of their run to Rachel’s Light Facebook or Instagram account with the hashtag #RachelsLight. Those who post a picture will be entered in to a drawing for a free T-shirt. Up to two entries are allowed per person.
"Love Wins" T-shirts for the run may be purchased through hatchicclothingco.com or via a link on the Rachel’s Light Facebook page and rachelslight.org for $20. They must be ordered by July 6 to be picked up in time for the run.
Participants can sign up for the 5K on either the Rachel’s Light on Facebook or the Rachel’s Light website, rachelslight.com. The entry fee is $10 with all of the proceeds benefiting Rachel's Light.