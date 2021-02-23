Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Steele County Senior Citizen Volunteer of the year. This award recognizes outstanding male and female senior citizens who have contributed time and talent to benefit their community and its citizens after reaching the age of 65. Nominees must be 70 by June 1, 2020.
The recipients will be selected and honored on Senior Day at the 2021 Steele County Free Fair. Nomination forms are available at West Hills Social Commons in Owatonna, the SCFF office, on the Steele County Free Fair website at www.scff.org/ and from Bruce Kubicek at 451-6616. Deadline for nominations is May 1, 2021.
This award is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club in Cooperation with the Steele County Free Fair.