Tyler Blaedorn has been named the newest recipient of Midwest Wheel’s Don Shoemaker/Scott Wilson Annual Rep of the Year Award. He is the 27th recipient of this award.
The award was presented to Tyler Blaedorn by Adam Clark, Vice President of Sales & Operations of Midwest Wheel Companies, during a ceremony at the Legacy Golf Club as a part of the company’s 42nd Annual Sales Meeting. Tyler joined Minimizer in 2016 and was recently promoted to Regional Sales Manager for Minimizer’s parent company, High Bar Brands. Tyler and the High Bar Brands Team go all out for Midwest Wheel making sure that every need is met while also getting to know our customers and provide a solution to ensure they keep coming back. Tyler makes sure that no request goes unanswered and that Midwest Wheel has everything we need before going back to the customer. The relationship between Midwest Wheel and High Bar Brands is second to none and will be a partnership that will last and grow for years to come.
Tyler and High Bar Brands accepted this prestigious award with high honor. We look forward to growing the partnership for years to come.
Judging for the annual award is conducted by Midwest Wheel’s branch managers, sales professionals and product managers. John Minor’s vision for the Shoemaker Award continues with the honor being awarded on the basis of meeting a number of criteria including: proven loyalty, adherence to policies, exemplary professional conduct, demonstrated product/industry knowledge, professional selling skills and the consistent display of respect and courtesy throughout their business dealings.