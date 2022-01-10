The Nortonna Lodge 1-638 of the Sons of Norway meets Monday, January 17, at the Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale Street. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. for a cost of $10, and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Popular Minnesota historian and storyteller Doug Ohman will present "They Chose Minnesota," sharing stories and history from the immigrant groups that traveled to make the North Star state their new home.
If you are a prospective member interested in attending, please contact Janet Erickson at 507-390-1239.