4-Hers with Home Economics and Static (General) Project exhibits had their work evaluated in a conference judging setting on Monday, Aug. 12. In conference judging, 4-Hers are awarded ribbons and premiums based on their exhibit AND on the knowledge they demonstrate when visiting with the judge. Juniors are youth who have completed 3rd through 5th grade and Seniors are those who have completed 6th grade and higher. Besides Champions and Reserve Champions, purple ribbons are awarded to youth whose exhibits fall within the top of their class as determined by the judge. Cloverbuds have completed kindergarten through third grade. Children this age, who want the experience of exhibiting, bring items of their choice that they have grown, made or learned about. They are not involved in the competitive aspect of exhibition.
Aerospace
Champion – Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy from Owatonna R/C Modelers
Reserve – Jack Walburn (Guy & Michelle Walburn) Happy Hustlers
Bicycle
Champion – Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy given in Memory of Evan Jacobson by the Meriden Meadowlarks 4-H Club.
Cat
Champion – Cody Shaw (Brian & Tracy Ackman-Shaw) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy given by Owatonna Veterinary Services, Dr. Stephen Krumm
Reserve – Carter Ratcliff (Michael Ratcliff & Summer Gustafson) Happy Hustlers
Other Purples – Josie Hoffmaster (Adam & Ashley Williams) Meriden Meadowlarks
Child Development
Junior Champion – Anna Simmons (Brandon & Amy Simmons) Pratt Commandoes will be receiving a trophy from the Curly Girlz Candy, Owatonna
Junior Reserve – Grace Walburn (Guy & Michelle Walburn) Happy Hustlers
Senior Champion – Derek Klecker (Troy & Brandi Klecker) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy from Kids Korner Educare Centers, Inc.
Senior Reserve – Brianna O’Connor (Byron & Linda O’Connor) Deerfield Get There
Other Purples – Abigail Munns (Tom & Becky Munns) Owatonna Victory Boosters; Jessica Willette (Clint & Janet Kubat Willette) Happy Hustlers
Citizenship
Champion – Jack Walburn (Guy & Michelle Walburn) Happy Hustlers. This award is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary Post # 3723, Owatonna.
Clothes You Buy
Junior Champion – Henry Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will receive an award from Tracy Mollenhauer Family, Owatonna
Junior Reserve — Miley Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Senior Champion – Charlea Underwood (Jayme & Hilary Underwood) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by Sportstitch, Inc., Blooming Prairie
Senior Reserve – Baylee Sorensen (Kirk & Kim Sorensen) Merry Lane
Other Purples – Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers; Katelyn Rysavy (Joseph & Cheryl Rysavy) Straight River Stars; Hannah Parrish (Chad & Dianna Parrish) Owatonna Victory Boosters; Nicole Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers; Henry Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers
Clothes You Make
Champion – Nicole Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers will receive an award from the Calverley Family in Memory of Erlys Calverley.
Reserve — Kaitlyn Resler (Bryan & Brooke Resler) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Club Banner
Champion – Pratt Commandoes will receive a $15 premium sponsored by the Steele County Free Fair and will have their banner displayed at the Minnesota State Fair.
Club Go-For (Gopher) Display
Champion – Pratt Commandoes will receive a $25 Pizza Gift Certificate sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Reserve Champion – Happy Hustlers will receive a $15 Ice Cream Gift Certificate sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Club Project – Container Garden
Champion – Happy Hustlers will receive a $30 premium sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Reserve Champion – Medford Go Getters receives a $20 premium sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Third Place – Deerfield Get There receives a $10 premium sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Club Scrapbook
Champion – Pratt Commandoes will receive a $15 premium sponsored by the Steele County Free Fair.
Reserve Champion – Happy Hustlers receives a $10 premium sponsored by the Steele County Free Fair.
Computer
Champion – Derek Klecker (Troy & Brandi Klecker) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy given by Dean & Terri Schuette
Consumer Education
Champion — Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Lakeside Foods, Owatonna.
Reserve — Jack Walburn (Guy & Michelle Walburn) Happy Hustlers
Crafts
Junior Champion – Conor Rennie (Luke & Amanda Rennie) Merry Lane will be receiving a trophy sponsored In Memory of Sharon Katzung.
Junior Reserve – Micah Gentz (Kevin & Kelly Gentz) Pratt Commandoes
Senior Champion – Sophia Schiller (Tony & Heather Schiller) Straight River Stars will receive a trophy sponsored by Tri M Graphics, Owatonna.
Senior Reserve – Gabriel Rysavy (Al & Peggy Rysavy) Straight River Stars
Other Purples – Kaitlyn Resler (Bryan & Brooke Resler) Lemond Snappy Boosters; Molly Simmons (Brandon & Amy Simmons) Pratt Commandoes; Mason Klecker (Troy & Brandi Klecker) Pratt Commandoes; Addison Poe (Greg & Tanecka Poe) Deerfield Get There; Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron); Anastasia Carreon-Sorensen (Michelle Sorensen) Owatonna Victory Boosters; Makenzie Oltmans (Travis & Beth Oltmans) Pratt Commandoes; Isis Walters (Greg & Tanecka Poe) Deerfield Get There; Grace Krejci(Troy & Maryl Krejci) Merry Lane; Samantha Miller (Rick & Alisa Miller) Medford Go Getters
Demonstrations
Junior Champion – Khloe Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive a trophy from the Allan R. Radel 4-H Foundation.
Senior Champion – Brenna Sommer (Tony & Amanda Sommer) Straight River Stars will receive a trophy from the Allan R. Radel 4-H Foundation.
Senior Reserve — Lexie Ignaszewski (Tim & Tracy Ignaszewski) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Other Purples – Anton Schroeder, Chole Schroeder (Wade & Mary Schroeder) Pratt Commandoes; Kaden Nelson, Kalli Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Dog
Champion – Sierra Larson (Jeff & Tammy Larson) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by In Memory of Arnold Knutson
Reserve – Lydia Kath (Merlin & Rhonda Kath) Meriden Meadowlarks
Electric
Champion – Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Steele-Waseca Co op Electric.
Reserve –Henry Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers
Engineering
Robotics Champion — Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will be receiving an award sponsored In Memory of Gerald and Genevieve Souba.
Reserve — Jack Walburn (Guy & Michelle Walburn) Happy Hustlers
Entomology
Champion – Josie Hoffmaster (Adam & Ashley Williams) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by Central Farm Service
Reserve — Jack Walburn (Guy & Michelle Walburn) Happy Hustlers
Exploring Animals
Champion – Isabella Schultz (Grant & Julie Schultz) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy sponsored by Bruce & Rose Ann Kubicek, Ellendale.
Reserve — Isabella Schultz (Grant & Julie Schultz) Pratt Commandoes
Exploring the Environment
Champion – Sierra Larson (Jeff & Tammy Larson) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by the Steele County Soil & Water Conservation District.
Reserve – Sophie Oswald (Kirk & Becky Oswald) Pratt Commandoes
Fashion Revue
Clothes You Make Fashion Revue Champion – Kaitlyn Resler (Bryan & Brooke Resler) Lemond Snappy Boosters receives an award from Becky Noble, Rapid City, SD.
Reserve – Vitaly Bauer (Anthony Bauer & Heidi Halla-Bauer) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Junior Clothes You Buy Fashion Revue Champion – Kathryn Walsh (Anne Walsh) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award from the Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Junior Reserve — Miley Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Senior Clothes You Buy Fashion Revue Champion – Katlyn Schubert (Jason & Brenda Schubert) Lemond Snappy Boosters receives a trophy sponsored by the Brian & Lisa Ahrens Family In Memory of Heather Ahrens.
Senior Reserve – Katelyn Rysavy (Joseph & Cheryl Rysavy) Straight River Stars
Fashion Revue Court of Honor Members Nicole Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers; Charlea Underwood (Jayme & Hilary Underwood) Lemond Snappy Boosters; Hannah Parrish (Chad & Dianna Parrish) Owatonna Victory Boosters received flowers sponsored by Cedar Floral Design Studio, Owatonna.
Fine Arts
Junior Champion – Lowell Schultz (Grant & Julie Schultz) Pratt Commandoes will be receiving a trophy sponsored by the Owatonna Arts Center
Junior Reserve – Aiden Anderson (Jered & Sara Anderson) Deerfield Get There
Senior Champion – Journey Utpadel (Troy & Kelly Utpadel) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Tone Music, Owatonna
Senior Reserve – Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron)
Other Purples – Micah Gentz (Kevin & Kelly Gentz) Pratt Commandoes; Kaylee Sammon (Storm & Jenna Sammon) Medford Go Getters; Natalie Winzenburg (Luke & Katie Winzenburg) Merry Lane; Becca Hansen (Joe & Amy Hansen) Owatonna Victory Boosters; Avry Hoffman (Dave & Becky Hoffman) Merry Lane; Anna Simmons (Brandon & Amy Simmons) Pratt Commandoes; Ethan Schubert (Jason & Brenda Schubert) Lemond Snappy Boosters; Gabriel Rysavy (Al & Peggy Rysavy) Straight River Stars; William Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers; Gabriella Yciano (Aili Yciano) Happy Hustlers; Melanie Winzenburg (Luke & Katie Winzenburg) Merry Lane; Kiara Gentz (Kevin & Kelly Gentz) Pratt Commandoes; Lilly Trager (Jeff & Michelle Trager) Lemond Snappy Boosters; Olivia Anderson (Troy & Monica Anderson) Straight River Stars
Fishing Sports
Champion – Samuel Bartness (Martin & Denise Bartness) Straight River Stars will be given a trophy sponsored by the Gene Fisher Family.
Reserve – Micah Gentz (Kevin & Kelly Gentz) Pratt Commandoes
Other Purples – Sean O’Brien (Cathy O’Brien) Merry Lane; Juaquin Yciano (Aili Yciano) Happy Hustlers
Flower Garden
Junior Champion – Lacey Haberman (Katie Zipse) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by the Steele County Master Gardeners.
Junior Reserve – Anna Simmons (Brandon & Amy Simmons) Pratt Commandoes
Senior Champion – Parker Erickson (Eric & Jodi Erickson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by the Owatonna Garden Club.
Senior Reserve – Madison Jaster (Steven & Allison Jaster) Medford Go Getters
Food & Nutrition
Junior Champion – Alexandra Herget (Matt & Jamie Herget) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by Superior Foods & Catering, Janice & Jenna
Junior Reserve – Lowell Schultz (Grant & Julie Schultz) Pratt Commandoes
Senior Champion – Kiya Erler (Toby & Brittany Erler) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive an award sponsored by The Kernel Restaurant, Owatonna.
Senior Reserve – Elizabeth Roesner (Mike & Sarah Rosener) Happy Hustlers
Other Purples – Benjamin Sheehan (Jason & Jennifer Sheehan) Happy Hustlers; Isabella Schiller (Tony Schiller) Straight River Stars; Sophie Oswald (Kirk & Becky Oswald) Pratt Commandoes; Zachary Roesner (Mike & Sarah Rosener) Happy Hustlers; Sophie Schiller (Tony Schiller) Straight River Stars; Miya Weber (Charissa Oeltjenbruns) Medford Go Getters; Lydia Kath (Merlin & Rhonda Kath) Meriden Meadowlarks; Miya Weber (Charissa Oeltjenbruns) Medford Go Getters; Lilly Zollner (Mark & Gail Zollner) Pratt Commandoes
Food Review
Champion – Elizabeth Karl (Tony & Melissa Karl) Straight River Stars will receive a trophy sponsored by Superior Foods & Catering, Janice & Jenna
Reserve – Katherine Trenda (Peter & Paula Trenda) Pratt Commandoes
Food Preservation
Junior Champion – Taylor Brady (Laura Brady) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Harvest Co-op, Owatonna
Senior Champion – Rachel Winzenburg (Luke & Katie Winzenburg) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by Lakeside Foods.
Senior Reserve – Brianna Levisay (Matt & Nancy Levisay) Pratt Commandoes
Other Purples – Brianna O’Connor (Byron & Linda O’Connor) Deerfield Get There; Isabella Schultz (Grant & Julie Schultz) Pratt Commandoes; Morgan Camery (Tom & Miranda Camery) Merry Lane; Beth Ann Hanson (Thomas Hanson & Brenda Manderfeld) Deerfield Get There
Forest Resources
Champion – Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by the Martin Ahrens Family in His Memory.
Reserve – Sierra Larson (Jeff & Tammy Larson) Merry Lane
Geology
Champion – Josie Hoffmaster (Adam & Ashley Williams) Meriden Meadowlarks will be given a trophy sponsored by Richard Armstrong Consulting, Owatonna.
Reserve – Sawyer Erickson (Eric & Jodi Erickson) Lemond Snappy Boosters Other Purples – Savannah DeMars (Michael & Carmen Bolton) Happy Hustlers
Global Connections
Champion – Auden Jensen (Mike & Andrea Jensen) Happy Hustlers will be given a trophy sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Health
Champion – Lucy Paschke (Jerry & Randa Paschke) Medford Go Getters will receive a trophy sponsored by Horizon Eye Care Professionals, Owatonna.
Reserve — Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers
Other Purples – Abigail Munns (Tom & Becky Munns) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Home Environment
Junior Champion – Isabella Nelson (Anthony & Dana Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Real Estate, Gail Buckingham & Diane Holland.
Junior Reserve – Mason Klecker (Troy & Brandi Klecker) Pratt Commandoes
Senior Champion – Charlea Underwood (Jayme & Hilary Underwood) Lemond Snappy Boosters will be receiving a trophy sponsored by Alexander Lumber Company.
Senior Reserve – Baylee Sorensen (Kim & Kirk Sorensen) Merry Lane
Other Purples – William Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers; Brianna O’Connor (Byron & Linda O’Connor) Deerfield Get There; Nicole Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers; Cody Shaw (Brian & Tracy Shaw) Meriden Meadowlarks; Olivia Anderson (Troy & Monica Anderson) Straight River Stars; Sophia Nelson (Anthony & Dana Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters; Josephine Sanford (Mike & Jeanette Sanford) Medford Go Getters
Horseless Horse / Horse Related
Champion – Sierra Larson (Jeff & Tammy Larson) Merry Lane
will receive a trophy sponsored by Mike & Cheryl Paulson
Reserve – Allison Bruggeman (Stephanie Bruggeman) Merry Lane
Indoor Gardening
Junior Champion – Carter Ratcliff (Michael Ratcliff & Summer Gustafson) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Medford Go Getters 4-H Club
Junior Reserve – Olivia Petersen (Jennifer Petersen) Deerfield Get There
Senior Champion – Kerryn Keller (Ryan & Patty Keller) Pratt Commandoes will be receiving an award sponsored by C.S.A. Lodge Minnesota #210, Owatonna.
Senior Reserve – Ashlynn Schwering (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There
Needle Art
Junior Champion – Jayden Wencl (Wayne & Linnea Wencl) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by the Steele County 4-H Club Council
Junior Reserve – Candace Chavie (Melissa Chavie) Deerfield Get There
Senior Champion – Brianna O’Connor (Byron & Linda O’Connor) Deerfield Get There will receive a trophy sponsored by Mark & Gail Zollner, In Memory of Joyce Bettermann
Senior Reserve – Kiara Gentz (Kevin & Kelly Gentz) Pratt Commandoes
Performing Arts
Champion – Jacob Pfeifer (Mark & Ruth Pfeifer) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy sponsored by the Fame Awards.
Reserve – Gabriel Rysavy (Al & Peggy Rysavy) Straight River Stars
Photography / Video
Junior Elements of Photography Champion – Henry Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by the Tim’s Auto Service, Owatonna.
Junior Reserve – Linden Aarsvold (4-H Adventures)
Intermediate Elements of Photography Champion – Ashlynn Schwering (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There
will receive a trophy sponsored by the Lemond Snappy Boosters 4-H Club.
Intermediate Reserve — Kiara Gentz (Kevin & Kelly Gentz) Pratt Commandoes
Senior Elements of Photography Champion – Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron) will receive a trophy sponsored by Wolf Candids Photography.
Senior Reserve – Emily Haas (John & Cherie Haas) Happy Hustlers
Junior Photo Manipulation Champion – Gracelyn Anderson (Troy & Monica Anderson) Straight River Stars. This trophy is sponsored by the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club.
Junior Reserve – Grace Walburn (Guy & Michelle Walburn) Happy Hustlers
Intermediate Photo Manipulation Champion – Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers
. This trophy is sponsored by Troy & Brandi Klecker Family.
Intermediate Reserve – Evin Ohnstad Willis (Karly Ohnstad) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Senior Photo Manipulation Champion – Baylee Sorensen (Kirk & Kim Sorensen) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by Central Park Framing & Finds, Owatonna.
Senior Reserve – Luke Rennie (Luke & Amanda Rennie) Merry Lane
Video/ Filmmaking Champion – Gabriel Rysavy (Al & Peggy Rysavy) Straight River Stars will receive a trophy sponsored by Fame Awards.
Reserve — Luke Rennie (Luke & Amanda Rennie) Merry Lane
Other Purples – Jack Walburn (Guy & Michelle Walburn) Happy Hustlers; Olivia Anderson (Troy & Monica Anderson) Straight River Stars; Kiara Gentz (Kevin & Kelly Gentz) Pratt Commandoes; Micah Gentz (Kevin & Kelly Gentz) Pratt Commandoes; Samantha Hefling (Ryan & Lonna Hefling) Merry Lane; Jacob Karl (Tony & Melissa Karl) Straight River Stars; Katlyn Schubert (Jason & Brenda Schubert) Lemond Snappy Boosters; Braxton Skalicky (Matt Skalicky) Medford Go Getters; Madi Murphy (Kim Schmidt) Meriden Meadowlarks, Alexa Sommers (Troy & Dawn Sommers) Ellendale Hustlers; Anna Haberman (Katie Zipse) Merry Lane; Ashlynn Schwering (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There; Lydia Kath (Merlin & Rhonda Kath) Meriden Meadowlarks; Cole Sheehan (Jason & Jennifer Sheehan) Happy Hustlers; Elizabeth Karl (Tony & Melissa Karl) Straight River Stars; Noah Kubicek (Ronald & Kimberly Kubicek) Happy Hustlers; Brianna Levisay (Matt & Nancy Levisay) Pratt Commandoes; Anastasia Carreon-Sorensen (Michelle Sorensen) Owatonna Victory Boosters; Jessica Waldron (Lana & Joe Waldron); Caleb Wannarka (Troy & Emily Wannarka) Pratt Commandoes; Anton Schroeder (Mary & Wade Schroeder) Pratt Commandoes; Katlyn Schubert (Jason & Brenda Schubert) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Plant / Soil Science and Crop Sciences
Crop Science Champion – Tim Wolf (Bruce & Tamara Wolf) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by Triple “J” Farms – David Janke Family, Owatonna.
Reserve – Henry Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers
Plant/ Soil Science Champion – Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Ellendale Hustlers 4-H Club Given in Memory of Gary Richards.
Reserve – Josie Hoffmaster (Adam & Ashley Williams) Meriden Meadowlarks
Potato
Junior Champion – Jules Brady (Laura Brady) Medford Go Getters will be receiving a trophy sponsored by the Steele County Farm Bureau Federation.
Junior Reserve – Samuel Bartness (Martin & Denise Bartness) Straight River Stars
Senior Champion – Hunter Jensen (Loren & Roberta Jensen) Meriden Meadowlarks will be receiving a trophy sponsored by the Straight River Stars 4-H Club.
Senior Reserve – Carson Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Other Purples – Halle Underwood (Jayme & Hilary Underwood) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Quilting
Champion — Brianna O’Connor (Byron & Linda O’Connor) Deerfield Get There will be receiving an award sponsored by Joan Robbins, Owatonna.
Reserve – Callie Iverson (Jay & Carol Iverson) Merry Lane
Safety
Senior Champion — Abigail Munns (Tom & Becky Munns) Owatonna Victory Boosters
will be receiving a trophy sponsored by Owatonna Fire and Safety.
Reserve — Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers
Other Purples — Abigail Munns (Tom & Becky Munns) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Self-Determined
Junior Champion — Carter Ratcliff (Michael Ratcliff & Summer Gustafson) Happy Hustlers will be receiving a trophy sponsored by VFW Post #3723.
Junior Reserve- Benjamin Sheehan (Jason & Jennifer Sheehan) Happy Hustlers Senior Champion – William Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers will be receiving a trophy sponsored by the Deerfield Get There 4-H Club.
Senior Reserve – Gabriel Rysavy (Al & Peggy Rysavy) Straight River Stars Other Purples – Alexander Rhodes (Brynn & Philip Rhodes) Happy Hustlers; Brianna O’Connor (Byron & Linda O’Connor) Deerfield Get There; Alexander Rhodes (Brynn & Philip Rhodes) Happy Hustlers
Shooting Sports / Wildlife Management
Junior Champion – Brooktyn Dolan (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There will be receiving an award sponsored by
NWTF – Steele Spurs Chapter, Owatonna.
Junior Reserve – Grace Walburn (Guy & Michelle Walburn) Happy Hustlers
Senior Champion – Ashlynn Schwering (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There will be receiving an award sponsored by NWTF – Steele Spurs Chapter, Owatonna.
Shop
Junior Champion – Micah Gentz (Kevin & Kelly Gentz) Pratt Commandoes will be receiving a trophy sponsored by Advantage Cabinets, Inc.
Junior Reserve – Logan Hartle (Katie & Seth Hartle) Straight River Stars
Intermediate Champion – Katlyn Schubert (Jason & Brenda Schubert) Lemond Snappy Boosters will be receiving a trophy sponsored by Mike & Cheryl Paulson
Intermediate Reserve — Kelton Erler (Toby & Brittany Erler) Meriden Meadowlarks
Senior Champion – Noah Kubicek (Ronald & Kimberly Kubicek) Happy Hustlers will be receiving a trophy sponsored by J & J Cabinet Works, Owatonna.
Senior Reserve – Caden Kubicek (Ronald & Kimberly Kubicek) Happy Hustlers
Other Purples — Noelle Kubicek (Ronald & Kimberly Kubicek) Happy Hustlers; Khloe Nelson (Missy & Wade Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters; Joseph Resler (Brooke & Bryan Resler) Lemond Snappy Boosters; William Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers; Nicole Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers
Small Engines / Tractor
Small Engines Champion — Ethan Schubert (Jason & Brenda Schubert) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive a trophy from Tracy Mollenhauer Family.
Reserve – Kaden Homuth (Casey Homuth) Pratt Commandoes
Vegetable Garden / Fruit
Junior Champion –– Taylor Brady (Laura Brady) Medford Go Getters will be receiving an award sponsored In Memory of Gerald & Genevieve Souba
Junior Reserve – Sophie Oswald (Kirk & Becky Oswald) Pratt Commandoes
Senior Champion – Carson Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters will be receiving a trophy sponsored by the Steele County Farm Bureau Federation.
Senior Reserve — Charlea Underwood (Jayme & Hilary Underwood) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Other Purples – Halle Underwood (Jayme & Hilary Underwood) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Science of Animals
Senior Champion – Jessica Waldron (Guy & Lana Waldron) will receive a trophy sponsored by the Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Senior Reserve — Jessica Waldron (Guy & Lana Waldron)
Veterinary Science
Junior Champion – Lowell Schultz (Grant & Julie Schultz) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy sponsored by the Blooming Prairie Veterinary Clinic.
Senior Champion – Jessica Waldron (Guy & Lana Waldron)
will receive a trophy sponsored by the Steele County Farm Bureau Federation
Senior Reserve – Erin O’Brien (Cathy O’Brien) Merry Lane
Other Purples — Sierra Larson (Jeff & Tammy Larson) Merry Lane
Wildlife Biology
Junior Champion – Candace Chavie (Melissa & Ray Chavie) Deerfield Get There receives an award sponsored by the Izaak Walton League – Owatonna Chapter.
Senior Champion – Sierra Larson (Jeff & Tammy Larson) Merry Lane
trophy being sponsored by the Guthier & Larson Families In Memory of Lloyd Guthier.
Youth Leadership
Champion – Isabel Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers will receive an award sponsored by Mike & Trudy Pierce, Owatonna.
Reserve – Henry Miller (Jessica Shallow-Miller) Happy Hustlers