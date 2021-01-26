Little Theatre of Owatonna is seeking eligible candidates for its 2021 Veta Alexander LTO Scholarships.
Graduating high school students in Steele County who have been accepted at an accredited two or four-year college for a full-time course of study and have experienced an interest in the performing arts are eligible and will be selected based on theatre involvement, academic record, community participation, leadership qualities, and school activities.
Details and forms for the application can be found on the Little Theatre of Owatonna website, littletheatreofowatonna.org, and are available from the county’s local school guidance counselor/career center. Two recommendations are also required and should be sent directly to the Scholarship Chairperson at the listed address. All application components should be postmarked by Friday, April 9, 2021.
Announcements and notification regarding the scholarship recipients will be made in May. Recipients will be recognized and the scholarships will be presented at awards ceremonies scheduled later in the school year at the appropriate schools and at the opening night of LTO’s summer production, Frumpled Fairy Tales, on Friday, July 16.