The golf leagues at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna are now taking registrations for the 2021 season. Men’s leagues are on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Women’s leagues are on Wednesdays. Call the Brooktree Golf Course at 444-2467, or go to brooktreegolfcourse.com for more information.
Brooktree golf leagues now accepting registrations
