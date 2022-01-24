...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Steele County DFL Party has made the decision to move to contactless precinct caucuses to protect the health of the participants and the community. The DFL wishes to maintain grassroots democracy and still afford a safe environment to voice your opinion.
To participate in contactless caucuses, Steele County DFLers simply need to:
1. Head to dfl.org/caucus and fill out a Precinct Caucus Non-Attendee Form, and, if you choose, a Resolution Form or Forms.
• These forms will allow caucus-goers to run to be delegates to future endorsing conventions and submit resolutions to the DFL’s Action Agenda.
2. While on dfl.org/caucus, you may use the Caucus Finder to learn which Ward you are in.
- Mail your forms to Steele County DFL, P.O. Box 272, Owatonna, MN 55060, by Jan 29 th .
- Go in person to the Owatonna Middle School and drop off your forms in the official drop-box from 6:30-9 p.m. on February 1. If you are unable to go online to find forms, they will be available onsite at the Owatonna Middle School. Volunteers will be available to answer any questions.
If anyone has questions about the caucus, please email Bev Cashman at the listed email address.
If you are interested in being a convention delegate, sign up on your Non-Attendee form. Voting will only take place if there are more delegates than spots allowed, which is rare.