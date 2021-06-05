After three years, a project undertaken by the Ellendale Area Heritage Society is now complete. All of the fifteen rural southern Steele County schools that were consolidated into the Ellendale elementary and high school have been identified as to their location and signage has been put on these sites. Some of the former sites lie in a farm field, one is in a woods, one is being lived in after being renovated, and the one that you see pictured in Lemond has been renovated and is used as the town hall.
I had a delightful conversation with Barb Mrotz and Lloyd Kaplan, who are both active members of the Ellendale Area Heritage Society. They are hesitant to take credit for overseeing the project to its completion, but they certainly are major contributors. Each school site is identified by a sign that was made by Sign Pro of Owatonna. Maps identifying locations of the rural school sites are now available at Ellendale businesses. Barb has gathered a number of photos of rural school sites and classes that attended the schools. These photos will go on display during Ellendale Days which will be held June 26 and 27.
The consolidation of rural schools in the Ellendale school district began in 1910 and ended in 1954. Some of the schools had names attached to them. As you can see in the photo, the Lemond School was named “Schmanski School.” Other names given besides the district number included Thompson, Berlin, Brick, Cooleyville, Hyland, McFall, Summit, Lageson, Baarson, and Enzenhauer. Lloyd Kaplan said, “This is no doubt a one-of-a-kind project in the state of Minnesota. As far as I know it hasn’t been done by anyone.” Barb Mrotz said, “We had nothing but cooperation from landowners who allowed us to put up the signage at each location.” Barb continued, “There is more work that could be done in the project. There are a number of rural schools in Freeborn County that consolidated into the Ellendale School district. We may undertake that project in the future.”
A special thanks goes out to Ed Jensen whose photographs are included in the map. Stop into any Ellendale business and pick one up.
OHS commencement
Tomorrow is commencement for the Class of 2021 at Owatonna High School. It will be held outdoors at the OHS athletic field. The two seniors who will speak on behalf of the class are Willo Omot and Megan Copeland. The class selects the staff of the school district who will participate in the ceremonies. They are Lauren Gendron, Scott Noet, Pat Churchill, Doug Wanous, Pete Guenther, Kelly Pirkl, Dean Walters and Ann Christensen.
I can remember the years when commencement was always held at the athletic field. When the Four Seasons Centre was built there were those who felt commencement should be held indoors, thus avoiding inclement weather or hot sun. Each year the senior class was asked where they would prefer commencement to be held and the vote was almost 100% outdoors. Besides setting up chairs on the football field for the grads, the same number of chairs were set up at the Four Seasons Centre which were on standby in case of rain. Most of the time they were not used. There were complaints that it was hard to hear for many in the stands outdoors and the bleachers were uncomfortable for many to sit on.
After several years it finally came down to a decision made by Principal Jim Herzog that commencement would be held indoors at the Four Seasons Centre regardless of the weather outside. It was a good decision.
Top teacher
Owatonna teachers recently named Mark Langlois, a fifth-grade teacher at McKinley Elementary School as this year’s Teacher of the Year. Mark is also head coach for the OHS golf team.
Steele dairy royalty
Dairy royalty in Steele County will not be represented by one dairy princess, but seven! At a dairy banquet held May 22, seven young ladies were named as dairy princesses. The young women include Samantha Fredin, Courtney Kath, Maggie Bruns, Katelyn Rysavy, Hailey Rysavy, Kylie Kruckeberg and Lilly Zolner. Zollner recently competed in the Princess Kay of the Milky Way contest.
Mary Schroeder of Owatonna was given a lifetime award for nearly 30 years dedication to the Steele County Dairy Association.
SCFF talent show
Entry forms are now available for the Owatonna People’s Press Amateur Talent Show to be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Elmer Reseland Stage. Entry forms are available on the fair website (scff.org) at the fair office and at the Owatonna People’s Press.
Entrants must be Steele County residents. There are three divisions of competition: Pre-teen (12 and under), teen (13-18) and open (any age). Winners in each division will receive $75 cash and a chance to compete in the Minnesota State Fair. Second place winners in each class will receive $25 cash.
Downtown flower baskets
There is still a need for funds to provide flower baskets in downtown Owatonna. It takes approximately $125 per basket per season. There have not been enough contributions to the flower basket fund and the program is in jeopardy of being cut short for the season. If you can help with a tax-deductible donation, make a check payable to the Chamber Foundation-Flower Basket Program and send it to the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce, 320 Hoffman Drive in Owatonna.
Medford Straight River Days
The 2021 edition of Medford Straight River Days will be kicked off on Thursday, June 17. I’ll have more about the three-day event in next week’s column.
Next Central Park Concert
At 7 p.m. this Thursday, June 10, appearing in Central Park will be “Sawyer’s Dream” featuring a blend of Americana, pop, and rock & roll. Inclement weather location is Trinity Lutheran Fellowship Hall.
Joke of the week
Lizzie Meixner sent me a writing called “Old Age is Hell.”
The body gets stiff, you get cramps in your legs, corns on your feet as big as hen’s eggs, gas in your stomach, elimination is poor. Take Ex-Lax at night and then you’re not sure. You soak in the tub or your body will smell. It’s just like I said, old age is hell!
The teeth start decaying, eyesight is poor, hair falling out all over the floor. Sex life is shot, it’s a thing of the past. Don’t kid yourself, friend, even that doesn’t last! Can’t go to parties, don’t dance anymore. Just putting it mildly, you’re a hell of a bore! Liquor is out, can’t take a chance, bladder is weak, might pee in your pants. Nothing to plan for, nothing to expect. Just the mail carrier with your security check!