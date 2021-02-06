TODD HALE: Mural at Jerry's to take its place at History Center

Many of you have wondered what will happen to the mural at the former Jerry’s Supper Club which was located on the north wall of the dining room. You will be happy to know that the mural will not be destroyed in the building renovation, but will be turned over to the Steele County Historical Society to be displayed in the atrium of the History Center. But, like all construction projects one runs into surprises. The cost of removal of the mural which was estimated to run approximately $4,000 has now jumped to $18,000! In a memo earlier this week, History Center Director Kellen Henrichsen informed me that the wall containing the painting is load bearing and needs to be reinforced. Certain structural concerns were originally not taken into account and now the six-foot tall and 21-foot-wide painting will have to be hung from the History Center ceiling in order to handle the mural’s weight (800 lbs) further increasing the cost. Costs of the project have skyrocketed and money thought to be available from an anonymous donor to move the painting has not taken place. So, those Owatonnans who remember seeing the painting while dining at Jerry’s must help raise the entire amount. The mural must be removed by the end of February. Henrichsen told me, “I’m not going to let this project die. We appeal to Owatonna folks to donate any amount to help us make the project possible.” Donations can be sent to the History Center at 1448 Austin Road in Owatonna. Removal and moving of the mural will be a big task. The mural, which was done by an artist named Del Rich, is painted on canvas and glued to the wall. Removing the canvas would result in damage to the painting, so the wall on which the six-foot tall and 21-foot-wide mural must be removed. “The wall behind the mural will weigh in the neighborhood of 800 pounds so it will be a challenging move”, according to Henrichsen. Note: The mural was moved to the History Center last Wednesday.
Back home again
I received an e-mail from Rel Thiele Seykora, daughter of Vince and Lori Thiele, informing me that Rel and her husband Tony Seykora have purchased the Thiele family farm. The purchase includes the land and buildings. They plan to put in a well and septic system this year and will be constructing their new farm home next year. The farm raises beef cattle and crops of hay, corn, and soybeans. Tony and Rel plan to continue with everything.
Rel and Tony currently live in Roseville. Tony is still working at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul campus. Rel is with American Engineering. She put in 20 years with MnDOT and 15 years with Koch/Flint Hills Resources. Both are looking at retirement in the next few years. Tony’s mother, Delores, recently celebrated her 90th birthday and lives in Owatonna. Vince and Lori Thiele are still active on the farm.
Rel and Tony are both excited to return home. As Rel wrote, “Christmas 2022, I will be baking cookies in our farm house and kitchen far away from the city kitchen.” The Seykora kids include Joshua, who lives in Isanti with his wife, Jennifer, and daughter Ericca and her boyfriend Chad and their son, Denley live in Nicollet.
Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame inductees
The Owatonna Area Business Development Center will induct its second class into the Steele County Entrepreneur’s Hall of Fame on February 15 during National Entrepreneurship Week, which will be celebrated in Steele County 2021 for the second time. This year’s inductees will include Dale and Mike Gandrud of Gandy Co., The Kaplan family of Owatonna Tool Co, Otto Josten of Jostens, Carol Nelson of National Hydro-Axe and the Lange family of Owatonna Canning Co. Bill Owens, Executive Director of the Owatonna Area Business Development Center said, “Our plan, both this year and in the future, is to recognize the achievements of those entrepreneurs of the past and present of the many tools at our disposal to assist current and future entrepreneurs. The events on February 15 will take place virtually on Owatonna Live.
Renewal deadline set for expired licenses, IDs
Those of you reading this column that have been granted extensions to renew your driver’s licenses and state ID cards due to the COVID 19 pandemic are reminded that these credentials must be renewed by March 31. Letters will be sent out to about 300,000 residents who have standard driver’s licenses or ID cards expiring between March 13, 2020 and February 28, 2021 still need to renew. Additionally, drivers and ID card holders with an expiration date of March 1, 2021, or later must renew by their due date. The deadline for holders of commercial driver’s licenses to renew is February 28. You can renew your standard driver’s license or ID card online.
Gifts to the school district
Following are gifts given to the Owatonna Public School District and accepted with great appreciation by the School Board: $86,377 from the 761 Foundation for the 2019-2020 mini-grants; $50,000 from the 761 Foundation for architect fees for the Melanie Nelson Learning Zone building; $150,000 from the Owatonna Foundation for the community meeting space at the new high school; 160 pounds of assorted meat from Willow Creek Farmer’s and Owatonna Friends to the ALC; $500 from Todd and Bridget Johnson to the ALC for holiday food baskets; Supplies for student baskets from Grace Baptist Church; $1,000 from Robert and Diane Jungbluth to Nutrition Services for the Angel Fund; $150 anonymous donation to Nutrition Services for unpaid meal account balances; $2500 from the Bayer Foundation (through request of local farmer Dennis Ringhofer) to the OHS Ag Department; $20,000 from Schwab Charitable on behalf of Melanie Nelson Smith, a 2009 graduate, for building improvements of the Melanie Nelson ISD 761 Learning Zone building.
OHS Triple A award nominees
Sydney Hunst and Lane Versteeg, OHS seniors, have been nominated for the Minnesota State High School League Academics, Arts and Athletics Award. The award acknowledges a male and female high school senior with a 3.0 or higher GPA who participates in League-sponsored athletic programs and fine-arts activities. Both are participants in a variety of high school programs as well as involved in the Owatonna community. Winners will be announced this spring.
Bird count wrap-up
Darryl Hill, coordinator of the Christmas Bird Count reports a new record of counters was set this year. The number of counters recorded was 117 who counted 7,777 individual birds which was well above average of 4,603. Thirty-nine different species were spotted, but there were no new species this year. Prairie Bird numbers were way down and game birds included fewer Ringnecked Pheasants and Wild Turkeys. More Northern Cardinals were spotted (202), 4,658 Canada Geese, and 282 Mallards. There were 24 first-time counters including John Boris, Dave and Laurie Burbank, Bev Draeger, Dave Effertz, Robin Frette, Bill and Cheryl Green, Carol Hacmac, David, Ellie and Emmy Iserman, Penny Jensen, Erynn Jenzen, Garrett Jirele, Nancy and Ray Lacina, Leslie and Steve Partridge, Dann and Sue Rypka, Deb Schrader, Dennis Schwab and Tara Thiede. Anniversary counters this year included (5 years) Bob Blankers, Barb Hartle, Merve Henke, Carol McKernan, Myrtle Schrader. (10 years) Alice Hill, Jon Hilstad, Ken Torrey, (15 years) John Iserman, (20 years) Cherry Schwartz.
Oops!
Apparently, RSVPing to a wedding invitation “Maybe next time” isn’t the right response.
AAUW to meet
AAUW Owatonna members invite interested guests and potential members to their Zoom meeting this Monday at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Amy Caron, Dodge/Steele CHS Administrator. If interested in attending, contact them at aauwowatonna@gmail.com.
Correction
In my recent story on the Little Store across from the high school, I incorrectly stated one of the owners was Jack Reuvers. It was actually Bob Reuvers, Jack’s cousin.
Joke of the week
A Swede took a trip to Fargo from Sioux Falls. While in a bar, an Indian on the next stool spoke to him in a friendly manner. “Look,” he said, “lets have a game. If you answer it, I’LL buy YOU a drink. If you can’t you buy ME one. Okay?” “Ya, dat sounds purty good,” said the Swede. The Indian said, “My fadder and mudder had one child. It wasn’t my brudder, it vasn’t my sister. Who vas it?” The Swede scratched his head and finally said, “I give up. Who vas it?” “It was ME” chortled the Indian. So the Swede paid for the drinks.
Back in Sioux falls, the Swede went into a bar and spotted one of his cronies. “Sven”, he said, “I got a game. If you can answer a qvestion, I buy you a drink. If you can’t, YOU have to buy ME vun.” “Fair enough” said Sven. “Ok, my fadder and mudder had vun child. It vasn’t my brudder. It vasn’t my sister. Who vas it?” “Search me,” said Sven. “I give up. Who vas it?” “It vas some Indian up in Fargo.”