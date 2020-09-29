October is a special month because the unusually bright planet Mars rises in the east shortly after sunset. To the far right of Mars are Saturn and Jupiter. These three planets are a stunning sight in the early evening sky.
Reddish Mars has only been brighter and closer to Earth twice in the last 30 years. In those cases, Mars was much lower in the sky and less impressive because of easily getting hidden behind trees or buildings and being muted by dust near the horizon.
The elliptical orbit of Mars alternately takes it close to Earth and then farther away on a two year cycle, but it seldom gets as close as it is this year. Mars is typically the 5th brightest planet with Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury and Venus all being brighter. For September and October, Mars will be the second brightest planet, being slightly brighter than bright Jupiter. Only Venus in the morning sky is brighter than Mars.
On Oct. 6, Mars is closest to Earth and is at its brightest for 2020. Any night this month would be a great time to view the beautiful reddish color of Mars with your eyes or binoculars, or with a 6 inch or larger telescope viewers can see the light and darker features on Mars surface including the south polar ice cap.
Yellowish Jupiter and Saturn are close together in the south sky an hour after sunset. Saturn is on the left and brighter Jupiter is on the right and slightly closer to the horizon. Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon are a beautiful sight together after sunset Oct. 21-22.
Incredibly bright Venus rises in the east about 3 hours before sunrise. Venus is extremely close to the star Regulus on the mornings of Oct. 2-3.
Oct. 1 is the Harvest Moon full moon. The second full moon in a month is called a “blue moon”. This year there is a Halloween “blue moon” on Oct. 31.
October Sky Events
• Oct. 1: Harvest Full Moon
• Oct. 2: The nearly full moon is extremely close to reddish Mars all night.
• Oct. 2-3: Looking east in the morning sky an hour before sunrise, Venus is only half a finger-width (held at arms’ length) from the star Regulus in the constellation Leo the Lion.
• Oct. 6: Mars is closest to Earth for 2020 at 39 million miles.
• Oct. 12-14: Looking east an hour before sunrise, on Oct. 12 the crescent Moon is above the star Regulus, with Venus below Regulus. On Oct. 13 the Moon is to the left of Regulus but above Venus. On Oct. 14 the thin crescent Moon is to the lower left of Venus.
• Oct. 21: The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks in the early morning hours. Look for meteors while facing east or south.
• Oct. 21-22: Looking south an hour after sunset, Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon are nearly in a straight line from left to right slanting down towards the horizon. On Oct. 22, Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon form a small triangle, with Saturn at the upper left, Jupiter on the right and the Moon between, but below both of them.
• Oct. 28-29: Looking east in the morning sky, on Oct. 28 Mars is to the left of the Moon. On Oct. 29 Mars is above the Moon.
• Oct. 31: Halloween’s full moon is called a “blue moon”.