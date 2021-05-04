West Hills Social Commons
West Hills Social Commons is now open. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 10, Wednesday, May 12, and Friday, May 14. Schedule for next week:
Monday, May 10
8:30 a.m. — Sewing
9 a.m. — Weight Training
1:30 p.m. — Bunco
Wednesday, May 12
9 a.m. — Weight Training
1 p.m. — Billiards
1:30 p.m. — Players Choice Dice Game
Friday, May 14
9 a.m. — Weight Training
11 a.m. — Yahtzee
1 p.m. — Billiards
1:30 p.m. — Bingo
Book Club – Third Monday of the Month at 1 p.m.
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books.
• May 15 — “Tamarack County” – William Kent Krueger
• June 21 – “The Icecutter’s Daughter” – Tracie Peterson
• July 19 – “The Secret of Pembooke Park” – Julia Klassen
• Aug. 16 – “The Book of Lost Friends” – Lisa Wingate
• Sept. 20 – “This Tender Land” – William Kent Krueger
• Oct. 18 – “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
• Nov. 15 – “The Winter Sister” – Megan Collins
• Dec. 20 – “Skipping Christmas” – John Grisham
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through Sept. 1. AARP classes can be taken online at aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Dawnlight Senior Bowling
Pins Over Average:
Monday, April 26:
Game 1: Jim Harlicker 213 (+67); Rod Fletcher 245 (+49)
Game 2: Marty Speikers 216 (+36); Myland Vroman 193 (+25)
Game 3: Dave Linders 180 (+45); Willie Peterson 192 (+39); Marty Speikers 211 (+31); Judy Johnson 163 (+30); Myland Vroman 194 (+26); Rod Fletcher 221 (+25)
Split Conversions: Judy Johnson (2-7-8; 2-7 twice; 3-10); Rod Fletcher (4-5-7); Judy Drevlow (3-10); Dennis Branstad & Marty Speikers (each 5-7); Arlene Gleason (3-10)
Friday, April 30:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jerry Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Paula Burshem 244 (+50); Delores Boyer 201 (+43); Chuck Newgard 194 (+33)
Game 2 Reuben Ebeling 205 (+48); Marty Speikers 212 (+31)
Game 3: Mike Dettmer 258 (+64); Marty Speikers 217 (+36); Chuck Newgard 189 (+28)
Total Pins Over Average: Marty Speikers 616 (+73)
Split Conversions: Delores Boyer (2-7 twice); Mike Dettmer (5-7); Judy Drevlow (5-7 & 3-10); Rod Fletcher (4-5); Marty Speikers, Sharon Hassing, & Reuben Ebeling (each 3-10’s)
Lots of good bowling; come and join the fun and prizes!