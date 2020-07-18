Frederick Buechner, in his book “Beyond Words,” quoted another theologian as saying the only miracle is life. Buechner then goes on to ask the following questions:
“Have you wept at anything during the past year? Has your heart beat faster at the sight of young beauty? Have you thought seriously about the fact that someday you are going to die? More often than not, do your really listen when people are speaking to you instead of just waiting for your turn to speak? Is there anybody you know in whose place, if one of you had to suffer great pain, you would volunteer yourself?”
Buechner than says, “If your answer to all or most of these questions is no, the chances are that you’re dead.”
Today we live our lives in a before COVID19 and after COVID19. If you look at that list of questions again would you have answered them differently before COVID19 and the way you answer them now? Yes our lives have been radically changed, but all the changes are not bad.
During the past four weeks my six-year-old grandson has been in the hospital and I have been caring for his siblings with the help of my husband, daughter and son-in-law. This last week we got to visit with him outside — what a precious time that was. As we were sitting at the table, we were totally focused on him and his enjoyment of playing with his cousin, listening to his laughter, focusing on his words and his twinkling eyes. Having been denied access to him made that time so important that we — the grown-ups of the group — didn’t do the usual thing that grown-ups do — talk among ourselves without noticing what the kids were doing.
For me that is what this virus has done — it has helped me to focus on people more carefully when I have an opportunity to be with them, to listen more carefully, to be fully present in the moments that we have.
We have not been promised tomorrow — we have never been promised tomorrow — we have only been promised this moment, right now. How do you want to spend it? Do you want to spend it in fear of what might happen next or do you want to spend it in joy with the Spirit that lives within you loving those around you?
You can follow all the COVID19 regulations and live in joy, you can laugh, you can sing — just make sure that no one is within 10 feet of you, most importantly you can have great conversations with the ones that you love, with your friends, with strangers that become friends about the God that lives within you and allows you to find joy in the midst of the chaos that seems to surround us. Live your life with your heart wide open to the Spirit within you.