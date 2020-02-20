MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association’s (MPMA) Education Foundation is offering $2,000 scholarships to students of all ages with an interest in manufacturing so that they can get the training they need to become successful in the field. Applications must be submitted by April 15, and information about how to apply can be found at www.mpma.com.
MPMA Education Foundation accepting applications for scholarships
