Advance Care Planning: Completing Your Healthcare Directive
It is important for every adult to have a health care directive, a written plan for loved ones and health care providers to follow, so that your wishes are known if a medical situation occurs and you are not able to speak for yourself. At this class, learn how to complete a health care directive form and what each life-sustaining treatment option involves. Presented by the Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna. Class will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the West Hills Social Commons Board Room. Cost is free for members or $3 for non-members. Register by Dec. 9.
Bunco
Bunco is starting at West Hills Social Commons. Bunco will meet the third Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the East Meeting room. Bunco is a fun and popular game that is played with dice and has a simple set of rules. Anyone is welcome to come and learn how to play this game.
Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Day Trippers Theater Bloomington, MN — Dec. 19
We all know the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his miraculous redemption on Christmas Eve, but what about Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s departed, doomed, and chained business partner? In this behind-the-scenes retelling of one of the most famous holiday stories of all time, join Marley and an annoying little sprite named Bogle as they set out on an impossible adventure to save Scrooge’s soul in this heartwarming play. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:45 a.m. This trip is limited to a maximum of 55 attendees. Registration deadline is Dec. 9 and non-members can begin registering on Nov. 13. Cost is $58 for members or $73 for non-members and includes a lunch buffet.
NFL weekly pick ‘em
Pick the winner of each NFL game each week. Weekly points will be recorded and totaled at the end of the regular season. Participate for a chance to win a West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center or Adult Leisure Pursuits membership! You can either submit your picks online by going to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/686/Special-Events or by picking up a form at West Hills Social Commons of West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Dec. 5, 2019. There were 25 players, 7 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Gloria Seykora with 3,760 points. Second Place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,420 points. Third Place went to Lowell Larson with 3,360 points. Fourth Place went to Bob Hardcopf with 3,190 points. Fifth place went to Del Sommer with 3,160 points. Sixth Place went to Yvonne Baker with 3,070 points. Seventh Place went to Shirley Dahl with 2,530 points. Joe Zerby was the Fonzie Bear winner. Del Sommer made a 10 heart bid. Gary Staats made a 10 spade Bid. Rosemary Gallea made a 10 spade bid. Bob Hardcopf made a 10 no trump bid.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Rod Fletcher
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Reuben Ebeling 193 (+41); Paula Burshem 218 (+35);
Rod Fletcher 216 (+30)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 277 (+91); Paula Burshem 224 (+41); Judy Drevlow 195 (+34)
Game 3: Greg Posch 182 (+38)
Series High: Rod Fletcher 688 (+130)
Split Conversions: Chuck Newgard (5-6, 3-10 twice);
Tom Eichten (5-7 & 3-10); Willie Peterson (5-6)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
High games: Jim Gasner 187 +27, Marty Speikers 227 +45 and 216 +34, Judy Johnson 189 +52, Jim Harlicker 175 +26, Myland Vroman 200 +31, Sue Srock 155 +29, Rod Fletcher 245 +60, Sharon Allard 165 +25 and Judy Harlicker 144 +42
Split Conversions: Jim Harlicker 5-6-10, Dennis Bronstad 9-10, Chuck Newgard 3-6-7-10, Judy Harlicker 5-7, Sharon Hassing 5-6, Arlene Gleason 5-10 and Dave Linders 4-5
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Marty Speikers, Jim Gasner and Sharon Allard
2nd game: Judy Johnson, Marty Speikers and Jim Harlicker
3rd game: Rod Fletcher, Judy Harlicker and Myland Vroman
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room, all participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage
847 points in 7 games of cribbage is a person score. This happens very seldom, but Erling Hommedahl got a person score on Monday December 2! Congrats Erling.
Erling Hommedahl got 1st place
Marvin Maas got 2nd place
Joan Kaiser got 3rd place
Janet lynn got 20 point hand and Marvin Maas has a 24 point hand in the crib.
Do you enjoy playing cribbage? Come an dplay it with us on Mondays at 12:45 p.m.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for a new Director. Mary Carlson will be moving out of the Owatonna Community in January of 2020. If anyone is inclined to over as the director or if you know of someone whom this would interest please call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100. The pianist and singers are very helpful with any difficulty a new person would experience. If you are looking for more information on what type of skills would be needed please call Mary or West Hills Social Commons.
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.