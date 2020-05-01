The use of Allina Health’s Change to Chill and Health Powered Kids websites has increased dramatically since Minnesota schools were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free sites provide tools for teens to manage stress and lessons for younger children on nutrition, physical fitness and mind-body balance.
Traffic to the sites is up more than 160 percent from the same time last year.
“With school closures, we are all living in a time of great uncertainty. Stress levels are rising not only for adults, but for our kids and teens,” said Susan Nygaard, manager of Allina Health's Community Health Improvement. “Our websites provide valuable tools to help youth manage the increased stress of these trying times. These tools have never been more needed than they are now.”
Health Powered Kids (HPK) Lessons and Activities is a free series with 60+ lessons on nutrition, physical fitness and mind-body balance for youth, ages 3 to 14 years. These lessons, including Learning to Calm Fear, and additional resources are available to teachers, school staff, home-school educators, daycare providers and everyone who works with young people to help them make healthful choices.
Change to Chill (CTC) is a free, award-winning, mental well-being resource offered by Allina Health. The interactive website is tailored to both teens and the adults who work with them. Change to Chill helps teens become more aware of the things that stress them out and equips them with relevant tools and resources to better manage stress and anxiety, so they can live happier, more resilient lives.
Infinite Campus provides links to CTC and HPK
Infinite Campus is software for school districts to manage student information, finances and human resources, that is now providing links to Change to Chill and Health Powered Kids accessible to parents and students.
“We are proud to partner with Allina Health to provide increased visibility and access to their free online Mental Health Virtual Care Packages through the Infinite Campus platform for the benefit of students, teachers, and parents who are all adjusting to distance learning,” said Rick Weaver, executive director, The Infinite Campus Foundation. “The virtual care packages are even more valuable as a response to the increased stress, anxiety, and fear from COVID-19 challenges.”
Change to Chill Virtual Care packages now available in three languages
“In our care package you’ll find activities for de-stressing that can be done as a class, as a family, one-on-one with a child or as an individual. We are pleased to provide these valuable tools in Spanish and Somali in addition to English,” said Nygaard. “We know our community can build resilience through stress prevention and reduction activities like physical activity, mindfulness and more to get through this challenging period.”