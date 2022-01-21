The United way of Steele County is so thankful for the leadership and guidance that Kris Busse and Peng Olson brought to the organization over the past 9 years.
Kris Busse, Past Board Chair (2017-2018) has served this community and United Way in several capacities over the years. Kris helped bridge the gap between sectors, helping our organization to become the collaborative partner that our community needed. Through her work on Community Investments, Kris helped to transform our grant funding processes, to ensure that we remained good stewards of our donors dollars, while meeting the emerging needs of our community.
Peng Olson, our outgoing Community Investments Committee Member, has a passion for this community and strived to ensure that everything we do at United Way is fair and equitable. Peng served on several sub committee’s through out her term, helping to mold our organization into what we are today. Peng is a visionary and systems thinker, promoting collaborations and partnerships in all that she does. Peng believes that everyone has something to offer if we just take the time to listen, a skill set that is vital in the nonprofit sector.
United Way of Steele County changes lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. Thank you, Kris and Peng, for embodying this mission. You have shown each of us what it means to LIVE UNITED.