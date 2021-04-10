One year ago I was spending my days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital with my little boy who was born prematurely (13.5 weeks early). On my favorite days they placed his tiny body directly on my chest in what is called Kangaroo Care (Skin-to-skin). I am pretty sure this is one of the most holy things I have ever experienced in my life. Kangaroo Care is known to help not only with bonding, but is also used as an out-of-the box treatment to help babies in ways that medicine and therapy can’t. Of course, they call it “Kangaroo Care” because of the way kangaroo mothers carry their kangaroo babies so close to their bodies for so long after they’re born. NICU nurses and therapists have found that everything from sleep and weight gain to respiration and body temperature complications often can be helped by Kangaroo Care. I found it especially interesting to learn that skin-to-skin has been known to re-synchronize an infant’s heart. When the infants head is turned so that its ear is above the mother’s heart. What can follow is a spectacular phenomenon. The less powerful vibrations of the child’s heart begin to lock in step with the more powerful rhythmic vibrations of the parent’s heart. In essence, they start to move with synchronicity. There is actually a scientific name for this cooperative phenomenon. When two objects or people want to “share the same frequency,” it is called entrainment.
This mimicking behavior is more than a little fascinating. Entrainment is a good metaphor for how we might think about our Christian lives.
What would it look like if our lives were to “vibrate” more resonantly with the heartbeat of Jesus? I wonder if the results would surprise us? I think they would.
We are living in a culture that is increasingly more and more individualistic. We hear a lot of rhetoric about “believing in yourself.” Motivational speakers, self-help gurus, and mass marketing say, “You can do it!” “Just believe you can!” “You deserve it!” While it sounds good, it doesn’t last. It doesn’t take long to realize that we can’t do “it” by ourselves. In other words, our heartbeat will never be strong enough if we are left to our own devices.
We need our hearts synched with the one who gives us life, the source of our faith, the source of love — Jesus Christ. When our sinful selves are laid bare in the love of Christ – like a sick child, laid upon the breast of her mother – we might just find that we are transformed by forgiveness and changed into new life and deep, grateful love for the sake of the world. We might just find more synchronicity with Jesus’ impulse to love and serve.
Kangaroo Care is for more than Kangaroos and premature babies. It is for all of us children of God, who are held close by the one who sets the rhythm of our lives, and energizes our hearts to love, and care more deeply for God’s world. Thanks be to God.