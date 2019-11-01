BEMIDJI — Local students Marilyn Wipf of Claremont and Siena Storm of Owatonna received a scholarship from BSU Alumni & Foundation at Bemidji State University.
The award is among the more than 900 scholarships valued at nearly $1.2 million to be distributed by BSU Alumni and Foundation for the 2019-20 academic year. As a result of Bemidji State's successful Imagine Tomorrow campaign, BSU Alumni & Foundation's annual support of student scholarships has increased substantially. In 2010-11, prior to the Imagine Tomorrow campaign, the foundation awarded 701 scholarships valued at $678,000.