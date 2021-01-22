The Steele County Historical Society hosts a Carry-Out Soup Supper on Friday, Jan. 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Soup will cost $5 per 12 oz. container of hot chili or steaming wild rice soup, and garlic bread.
Carry-out orders can be purchased at SCHS. Enter by the north side of the History Center, Wenger room, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. Soup buyers may also phone ahead by calling 507-451-1420 to place an order and volunteers will bring soup to their vehicles if requested. Please have cash for vehicle purchases.