The Zumbro Education District, a collaboration of five school districts that includes Blooming Prairie, is one of the eight 2021-23 award recipients for the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program.
CAPP provides assistance to selected public school districts as they design three-year, strategic plans for K-12 arts education programs. CAPP provides financial and technical assistance to support the strategic planning process through workshops, site visits, leadership development, and resource materials. More than 200 school districts have been served by CAPP since it began in 1983.
“This will not only set a firm art education foundation for our district but also help our neediest learners. Through CAPP, our district can provide additional art opportunities to our students that were not present before this award," said Patrick Gordon, executive director of the Zumbro Education District.
Examples of arts education improvements through CAPP in school districts and communities include: development of leaders in arts education, new or revised curriculum and assessments in arts areas to meet the Minnesota arts standards, professional development opportunities for arts and non-arts teachers, and opportunities for students to work with professional artists.
With the help of the Perpich Professional Development program, school districts form a CAPP committee of district and community stakeholders with an active and wide-ranging interest in the arts and arts education. The CAPP committee has the responsibility to create a comprehensive arts education plan approved by the local school board, the district, and the community.