Are you looking for a fun outdoor activity to do as a family or all by yourself? The Park Passport program might be for you! The Park Passport program is an initiative of the Owatonna Parks and Recreation to promote healthy lifestyle choices. The program encourages families and individuals to explore our parks and trails and exercise by walking, running, or biking the mapped trails. The four-week program is free! This year we have moved the program from fall to the spring/summer. This program includes ten parks and trails: Mineral Springs Park, Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, Dartts Park, Buxton Trail, North Straight River Parkway, Kaplan’s Woods, 18th Street Trail, Manthey Park, Muckle Trail, and Kaplan’s Woods Parkway. Here is how the program works: Visit the parks/trails listed above and search for a small sign that is yellow or white mounted to a post along the trail. The signs are approximately 2-4 feet from the ground. Each sign has a word on the back. Write the hidden password for each park/trail in the appropriate box on your passport to revel the message. Signs will be up May 20 through June 17 in the listed parks/trails. Passports need to be turned into our office by June 19 to be included in a drawing for prizes, with only one entry per household. The prizes that you could win include, 10 day passes to River Springs Water Park, a Sports Pack with various Sport Equipment, a $50 gift card or a $25 gift card. A fun fact – a completed passport equals 11 miles of trail walking! Park Passports are available at the Park and Rec Office or online, on the Park & Rec website: www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation.
Stronger Together 50K Virtual Competition
Help Jumpstart Owatonna, get fit and earn a commemorative medal! Any age and location can compete. If you don’t live in Owatonna, don’t worry, we will ship your medal, though a $5 shipping fee will be required. Participants can do any workout or activity they want at their own pace. Sign up on the Park and Rec website (under Events on Max Solutions) and to receive your commemorative medal between May 13 and May 31. Once you sign up, you can begin logging your activity. Track your mileage/minutes of activity from the time you sign up through June 30 and submit your log to oacct@owatonna.org by July 10. Cost is $15 per person.
Proceeds from this competition will go to Jumpstart Owatonna. Your donation will help stabilize Owatonna’s small business owners facing significant financial challenges and help bridge the gap for small local business facing economic hardship as a result of this pandemic.
New Benches
The new pair of Friendship Benches beside the Manthey Park Pavilion were put in place last week! These benches face one another – at safe distance – to help people in the park strike up conversations. The plaque on each reads, “Please Use This Friendship Bench To Talk With The Person Across From You.” The donors hope that this social arrangement will help community members struggling with social isolation, during and after these difficult times. These benches were donated by Shane and Tanya Sattler.