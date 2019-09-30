The October evening sky is crowded with planets. October is typically a good month for viewing the evening sky due to its lower humidity and frequent clear skies. By November, cloudy skies are much more common.
Yellowish Venus sets in the western sky a short time after the Sun. However, because of the incredible brightness of Venus, you may catch a glimpse of Venus for a few minutes just above the western horizon shortly after sundown.
Orange-yellow Mercury is very close to Venus this month. Since Mercury is not nearly as bright as Venus, the best chance to see Mercury is with binoculars a day or two before or after October 19th.
Bright yellowish Jupiter is in the southwest sky after sunset. This month Jupiter sets about 3 hours after sunset. Jupiter is above and to the left of the reddish star Antares which is the heart of Scorpius the Scorpion.
Yellowish Saturn is also in the southwest sky, but significantly to the left of bright Jupiter. Saturn starts the month almost one-third of the way up in the sky, just above the left side of the teapot shape of the constellation Sagittarius. Saturn sets near midnight at the beginning of October and close to 10 pm at months’ end.
Reddish Mars can be seen low in the eastern morning sky about 45 minutes before sunrise for the last half of October. Since Mars is not very bright, binoculars would probably be helpful.
October Sky Events:
• Oct 2nd: In the early evening southwest sky, a triangle is formed by Jupiter on the left, the Moon on the right and the reddish star Antares below.
• Oct. 3rd: The Moon is just above Jupiter in the early evening southwest sky.
• Oct. 4th-5th: In the southwest evening sky, on the 4th the Moon is to the right of yellowish Saturn. On the 5th, the Moon is just to the left of Saturn.
• Oct 20th-21st: In the morning sky, the Moon is below the stars Pollux and Castor in the constellation Gemini the Twins.
• Oct. 21st-22nd: The Orionid Meteor Shower peak night is on the evening of the 21st. The meteor shower starts about 11pm on the 21st and continues until dawn on the 22nd. A few Orionid meteors may be seen in the week before or after the peak night.
• Oct. 31st: In the southwest evening sky, the thin crescent Moon can be seen to the upper left of Jupiter once the sky darkens.
If you want to learn more, come to the monthly club meeting of the Steele County Astronomical Society. Club meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 pm in the Gainey Room of the Public Library. Free star charts will be provided.