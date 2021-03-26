Steele County Artists are invited to show their art in the 6 to be held at the Owatonna Arts Center in May. Entry forms can be found on the Arts Center’s website, www.oacarts.org, or picked up in person at the Art Center during regular business hours from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.The Exhibition will be open to the public on Sunday May 2 and run through May 30.
Exhibitors must be at least 18 years of age. Artists may submit up to three original works that have been created within the past year.
All works must be original and framed and ready to hang using the wire hanging method. Artistic media allowed includes oil, watercolor, acrylic, casein, pencil, pen and ink, charcoal, pastel, crayon, hand-pulled prints, ‘original’ digital art work and sculpture. Artists can bring their works to the Arts Center April 20-28 during regular business hours.