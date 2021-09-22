Dutton is searching for his forever family to love him and make sure to give him lots of belly rubs.
Dutton is a bit shy when meeting new people, but is friendly, gentle and has a big heart. He is also very food motivated and anyone with chicken, baby carrots or string cheese is an instant friend. He also loves bully sticks and squeaky toys and other fun things to play with.
He is an active pupper who gets the zoomies and loves to run around the backyard or play-wrestling with other dogs. He can play fetch... and mostly manages focus enough to bring the stick back, too!
Dutton is potty-trained and kennel-trained, and enjoys his daily walks. Walking a dog is a great way to get some fresh air and exercise!
Could Dutton be your new walking partner and couch cuddle-bug?
For more information on Dutton and other adoptable animals, including the pre-adoption form, go to steelecountyhumanesociety.org/
All Steele County Humane Society adoptable dogs have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and are up to date on all vaccinations.