Thursday, Nov 04
Razzle-dazzle wine tastin• 6:30-9 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE.15.
Friday, Nov 05
Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary holiday bazaar sal• 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna.
Andy Hughes live • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Andy Hughes is an award-winning, chart-topping singer-songwriter who has spent the last 20 years immersed in the music scene of the Upper Midwest.
Ladies Night Out • 7-8:30 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave NE, Owatonna. This event is featuring speaker, Shannon Kerr (formerly from Owatonna). Six years ago, Shannon and her 2 girls were in a horrific car accident and were not expected to live. Shannon will share her testimony and will also share some pictures from the accident. Some pictures may be graphic, so please keep that in mind when determining if age appropriate for children. (Childcare will not be provided.) Ladies Night Out will consist of worship through song, hearing from our speaker, some fun give-a-ways, and snacks! There is no cost for this event, but please let us know if you’re able to attend.
Saturday, Nov 06
VFW craft & bake sale • 8 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Funds raised will be used to help build the Owatonna Veterans Memorial. Handcrafted items and baked goods will be sold.
Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary holiday bazaar sale • 8 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna.
Ladies Auxiliary holiday craft sale • 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. 30+ vendors, crafters and bakers, plus a sloppy Joe meal, rolls and coffee available.
Charity bazaar • 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. There will be fresh baked goodies, lefse, kolache, breads, cookies cakes, pies, homemade crafts & much more! Hosted by: First Lutheran Church of Hope & St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Meriden.
ECFE bazaar and bake sale • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1050 22nd St NE., Owatonna. Multiple crafter and vendor tables with items for sale, come join us to do some holiday shopping and/or find some gems for yourself! Bake sale fundraiser to benefit early childhood program needs.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Past & Present open house • 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Past & Present Antiques & Gifts, 1101 N State St, Waseca. During the open house, enter for a $100 gift certificate drawing.
The Northeast Timberland Band • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Stop into Foremost to enjoy an afternoon of music and beer. The Northeast Timberland Band play a mixture of acoustic, bluegrass and country rock.
Sunday, Nov 07
BP Fire Dept. pancake breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Menu includes pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage links, ham, orange juice, milk & coffee. $5 per person, children under 5 free. Proceeds benefit Blooming Prairie Fire Department Relief Association Scholarship Program
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Nov 08
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Wednesday, Nov 10
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Walking The Grief Journey • 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Nov 11
Veterans Memorial Presentation • 9-10 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna.
Free meal for veterans • 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Cash Wise Foods, 495 W North St., Owatonna. The meal this year will consist of two pieces of grilled or fried chicken, two sides, a dinner roll and a beverage. Cashwise Foods will also offer the same meal for those accompanying a veteran for 50% off.
Pastimes fine arts & crafts sale • 5-7 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. The grand hall (Performing Arts Hall) will be a boutique filled with one-of-a-kind handmade pieces by local artisans and crafts persons. Paintings, pottery, wood turned bowls, beaded jewelry, baskets, hand woven scarfs, wood carvings, and more unique pieces. Enjoy a cup or bowl of homemade soup and bread as part of the shopping experience.
Veteran’s dinner • 5 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Free dinner for all military veterans.