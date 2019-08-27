On Aug. 5, 4-Hers exhibiting livestock at the County Fair participated in conference evaluations where they had an opportunity to visit with livestock experts about their project work. Although these interviews are not a part of their County Fair livestock show ribbon placings, the process allows 4-Hers to share what they have learned with others who are knowledgeable in the field and to learn more from these individuals that may help them improve their project work in the future. On Monday of County Fair, the top nine 4-H interviewers from each species area were “called back” for a written test of their knowledge. The results of this test determined the Champion and Reserve Champion Interviewers in each species. Thanks to all of the livestock conference evaluators who shared their time and knowledge.
Cloverbuds have completed kindergarten through third grade. Children this age, who want the experience of exhibiting an animal may do so when a responsible adult is in control of the animal. They are not involved in the competitive aspect of exhibition. Juniors are youth who have completed 3rd through 5th grade and Seniors are those who have completed 6th grade and higher. Besides Champions and Reserve Champions, purple ribbons are awarded to youth whose exhibits fall within the top of their class as determined by the judge.
These are the results:
Rabbit (All Junior Rabbits – Under 6 months; Intermediate Rabbits – Large Breeds 6-8 months old; Senior Rabbits – Small Breeds 6 months & older, Large Breeds over 8 months)
Champion Fur and Wool — Lexie Ignaszewski (Tim & Tracy Ignaszewski) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an a trophy sponsored by the David and Cynthia Johnson Family, Owatonna.
Reserve – Miles Aase (Randy & Sandy Aase) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Champion Market Rabbit – Lynn Larson (Tim & Joanne Larson) Deerfield Get There receives a trophy sponsored by Dean & Terri Schuette.
Reserve – Lexie Ignaszewski (Tim & Tracy Ignaszewski) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Best Does & Bucks by Age – these six 4-Hers receive awards.
Best Junior Buck – Hailey Stromley (Scotty Stromley & Cole Simons) Medford Go Getters sponsored by Brian & Michele Rysavy, Owatonna.
Best Junior Doe – Carter Oltmans (Travis & Beth Oltmans) Pratt Commandoes sponsored by Curly Girlz Candy, Owatonna
Best Intermediate Buck — Carter Oltmans (Travis & Beth Oltmans) Pratt Commandoes sponsored by Alice and Marvin Bronner, Claremont
Best Intermediate Doe — Carter Oltmans (Travis & Beth Oltmans) Pratt Commandoes sponsored by Alice and Marvin Bronner, Claremont
Best Senior Buck — Hailey Stromley (Scotty Stromley & Cole Simons) Medford Go Getters sponsored by Dean & Terri Schuette.
Best Senior Doe — Lexie Ignaszewski (Tim & Tracy Ignaszewski) Lemond Snappy Boosters sponsored by Dean & Terri Schuette.
Champion Breeding Rabbit (Junior Show)- Miles Aase (Randy & Sandy Aase) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by the Stenzel Family, Owatonna.
Reserve – Khloe Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Champion Breeding Rabbit (Senior Show)- Lexie Ignaszewski (Tim & Tracy Ignaszewski) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by the Richard Steinberg Family, Owatonna.
Reserve — Carter Oltmans (Travis & Beth Oltmans) Pratt Commandoes
Champion Junior Rabbit Showmanship – Trey Hiatt (Travis & Kristi Hiatt) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive a trophy from Dean & Terri Schuette.
Reserve – Addison Mongeau (Elliot & Lindsey Mongeau) Straight River Stars
Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship – Sierra Larson (Jeff & Tammy Larson) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by Brian and Michele Rysavy, Owatonna.
Reserve – Adelyn Quaintance (Shawn & Amy Quaintance) Happy Hustlers
Champion Senior Rabbit Showmanship – William Behne (James & Christine Behne) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Keck’s Repair, Inc. Owatonna.
Reserve – Gabriella Yciano (Aili Yciano) Happy Hustlers
Junior Champion Rabbit Interview – Jayden Wencl (Wayne & Linnea Wencl) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by Wottreng Family Dental.
Reserve – Khloe Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters; Natalie Winzenburg (Luke & Katie Winzenburg) Merry Lane
Senior Champion Rabbit Interview – Lexie Ignaszewski (Tim & Tracy Ignaszewski) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by the Fairview Animal Medical Center, Owatonna.
Reserve – Jarrett Larson (Jeff & Tammy Larson) Merry Lane
Throughout the week, 4-Hers work hard at caring for their animals and keeping up the barns for the welfare of the animals and for the public’s viewing enjoyment. These efforts fall under their herdsmanship responsibilities. Clubs are given awards based on their herdsmanship efforts throughout the week. The Rabbit Herdsmanship award is sponsored by Greg and Cathy Nelson, Owatonna. In addition, overall herdsmanship awards are given to the club with the highest average herdsmanship score in each of these categories: clubs showing 1-5 species and those showing 6-8 species. These overall awards are sponsored by the Exchange Club of Steele County and Steele County 4-H Club Council. Top placing clubs from the previous year are given choice stalling at this year’s County Fair.