In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Tim Walz has extended the order directing all United States and Minnesota flags at all state buildings in the state of Minnesota to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Saturday, December 11, 2021, to remember, mourn, and honor the life of United States Senator Robert Joseph Dole.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Recommended for you

Load comments