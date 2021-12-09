.A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Minnesota and
parts of west central Wisconsin. Heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches is
expected across much of this area. There will be bands of heavy
snow within the warned area where snow totals could be as high as
12 inches. In addition there will be some blowing snow further
reducing visibility down along parts of the I-90 corridor.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&