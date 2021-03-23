Forty-two Owatonna High School DECA members competed at the virtual State DECA Conference March 8-12.
The OHS students competed in the marketing campaign presentations, team and individual role plays, professional sales, and start-up business plan presentation events. All the events were held virtually with the presentation being recorded and uploaded to be judged.
The following students reached the finals in their events:
• Ashton Jensen and Jacob Meiners in the Buying and Merchandising Team Role Play
• Jonny Wall and Lane Versteeg in the Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play
• Connor Ginskey and Damian Boubin in the Travel and Tourism Team Role Play
• Claire Heyne and Olivia Shaw reached the finals and earned a top eight finish in the Travel and Tourism Team Role Play.
The OHS DECA students who competed at the State DECA Conference include Avery Becker, Damian Boubin, Jonny Clubb, Mariah Cuellar, Cael Dowling, Evan Dushek, Kiara Gentz, Connor Ginskey, Sydney Hall, Hillary Harstad, Claire Heyne, Alex Huemoeller, Sydney Hunst, Leone Jacobson, Madison Jeno, Ashton Jensen, Derek Klecker, Greta Korbel, Sabella Maas, Preston Meier, Jacob Meiners, Haley Meiners, Maria Mollenhauer, Lileigh Nguyen, Becca Nielsen, Logan Norrid, Ezra Oien, Sam Pfieffer, Taylor Radsek, Drew Randall, Lexi Ringhofer, Jack Sande, Ava Schauweker, Olivia Shaw, Audrey Simon, Sarah Snitker, Jenna Spatenka, Lauren Thamert, Lane Versteeg, Jonny Wall, Aubri Werk and Luke Wottreng.