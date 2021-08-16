Traffic patterns for a construction project on West Bridge Street in Owatonna change starting Friday.
Weather permitting, the intersection of West Bridge Street and 24th Avenue will be closed. Prior to this traffic change the east and westbound lanes between Park Drive and I-35 will be opened to traffic. Both directions of traffic on West Bridge Street between 24th Avenue and Park Drive will be closed and traffic will be routed around the work area via Park Drive, 32nd Avenue and Lemond Road.
Construction on West Bridge Street is anticipated to continue through the summer. The closure of the 24th Avenue intersection is the last planned traffic control change for the project. All work will be substantially complete no later than October 30.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For updates on this or other city of Owatonna construction projects, visit bit.ly/2VSPbqw.