The Exchange Club of Steele County will host their monthly meeting at 7 a.m. Friday  at the VFW located at 135 Oakdale Street in Owatonna. The guest speaker will be Owatonna High School Principal Kory Kath.

The VFW does have a mask mandate, and social distancing will be observed. Anyone wishing to learn more about Exchange by experiencing a meeting is welcome to attend. 

