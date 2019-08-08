MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health now provides star ratings for its primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants. The ratings are compiled by an independent organization from surveys sent to patients who receive care from an Allina Health provider. The star ratings, one to five, show on each provider’s web page at AllinaHealth.org along with any written comments survey respondents make. Allina Health is the first health system in the Twin Cities to publish these kind of ratings.
“We think that transparency is a key to building trust and partnership between you and your doctor. That’s why we’re making these unbiased ratings of our providers available to you,” said Dr. Timothy Sielaff, Allina Health Chief Medical Officer. “Finding the doctor best fit for you and your family is an important choice. Now you have access to a providers' experience ratings and comments from patients' right on our website to help you make that choice.”
The star ratings are based on responses from patients who are randomly invited to complete a Clinician and Group Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CGCAHPS) survey. The CGCAHPS survey is a standardized tool developed by the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to measure patients' perception of care provided by physicians in a clinic or office setting.
The survey responses are compiled and the ratings calculated by an independent organization, Press Ganey.
The ratings presented on the Allina website are based in six questions:
1. During the visit, did this provider explain things in a way that was easy to understand?
2. During the visit, did this provider listen carefully to you?
3. During the visit, did this provider give you easy to understand information about these health questions or concerns?
4. During the visit, did this provider seem to know the important information about your medical history?
5. During the visit, did this provider show respect for what you had to say?
6. During the visit, did this provider spend enough time with you?
Comments, both positive and negative are also posted on each provider’s page. Comments that are profane, libelous, slanderous, irrelevant or otherwise inappropriate, or those that may risk the privacy of patients are not posted.
“Our physician star ratings are just part of a continuing journey of openness with our patients. In 2016 we introduced Open Notes to each clinic patient’s medical record that they can view online. It’s there to improve the patient experience and optimize care by helping patients better remember what was discussed during visits and help all involved better support the recommended treatment,” said Sielaff. “Now adding physician ratings to the information available to you is one more positive step in making you a partner in your own medical care.
“We are proud to be a leader in the Twin Cities providing this important information to the public,” said Sielaff. “We are taking the time and effort to make this information available because we think it’s a valuable tool to help you choose the right doctor for yourself and your family.”
Not all providers on the Allina Health website will have a star rating or comments. We display ratings for specific primary care providers who have a minimum of 30 completed surveys within a 12-month period. Stars and comments for specialty provider will be added in October 2019. In addition, some providers on the Allina Health website may not have ratings and reviews because they participate in a different survey than CGCAHPS, or they are not surveyed by Allina Health.