Patients are given oral steroids for a variety of reasons, many of which are valid and helpful to the patient. But recent research questions the use of oral steroids for patients with back pain conditions with or without disc disorders.
The first study comes from BMJ (formerly the British Medical Journal). Medical researchers investigated adverse events associated with short-term use of oral steroids. They discovered an increase in rates of sepsis (530%), blood clots (333%), and fracture (187%) with even a short-term use of oral steroids.
It is important to note that sepsis and blood clots pose potentially very serious consequences. Sepsis is a complication of an infection that can lead to death, and blood clots in your veins can break loose, travel through your bloodstream and lodge in your lungs, blocking blood flow (pulmonary embolism).
"Although physicians focus on the long-term consequences of steroids, they don't tend to think about potential risks from short-term use," said Dr Waljee, the lead researcher. "We see a clear signal of higher rates of these three serious events within 30 days of filling a prescription. We need to understand that steroids do have a real risk and that we may use them more than we really need to. This is so important because of how often these drugs are used.”
Comment by Paul S. Mueller, MD, MPH, FACP: “Widespread use of short-term oral corticosteroids, thus, has substantial public health implications. Clinicians should not administer short-term oral corticosteroids for conditions in which such agents are ineffective.”
The second study was published in Journal of the American Medical Association. This research team examined the effectiveness of oral steroids in patients with herniated discs and sciatica symptoms. They conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial and found that oral steroids (prednisone) is NOT more effective than placebo (fake treatment) in improving function and pain among patients with sciatica.
The scientific evidence at this point in time is extremely strong against the use of oral steroids for patients with back pain conditions. Not only are these drugs not effective, but they also carry the possibility of serious adverse events or side effects that can lead to death.