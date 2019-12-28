Menus for reducing weight are nothing new. Today things are a bit different and menus for increasing weight are somewhat forbidden. These select menus are from a magazine of about 100 years ago.

With some more research, the recipes just might be available. The search will take in some very old cookbooks. Do you want to gain or lose weight?

Simple menus

for reducing weight

Breakfast

Stewed prunes with very little sugar

Oatmeal with milk

1 soft boiled egg

2 thin slices of buttered toast

Lunch

Pineapple and cottage cheese salad

Crisp crackers

1 glass skim milk

Dinner

Cold roast beef with Worchestershire sauce

Carrots

Creamed potatoes, small serving

Sliced tomatoes with only salt and pepper

Celery

Sliced peaches, 2 plain cookies

Simple menus

for increasing weight

Breakfast

Oranges

Cream of wheat with raisins

Cream

Scrambled eggs with bacon

Buttered toast

Coffee, milk

Lunch

Cream of tomato soup

Croutons

Scalloped potatoes with small pieces of ham for flavor

Shredded carrot salad

Rice pudding with a little jelly

Dinner

Broiled ham

Creamed peas, spinach

Coleslaw

Bread and butter

Apple dumpling

Hard sauce, milk

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

