Menus for reducing weight are nothing new. Today things are a bit different and menus for increasing weight are somewhat forbidden. These select menus are from a magazine of about 100 years ago.
With some more research, the recipes just might be available. The search will take in some very old cookbooks. Do you want to gain or lose weight?
Simple menus
for reducing weight
Breakfast
Stewed prunes with very little sugar
Oatmeal with milk
1 soft boiled egg
2 thin slices of buttered toast
Lunch
Pineapple and cottage cheese salad
Crisp crackers
1 glass skim milk
Dinner
Cold roast beef with Worchestershire sauce
Carrots
Creamed potatoes, small serving
Sliced tomatoes with only salt and pepper
Celery
Sliced peaches, 2 plain cookies
Simple menus
for increasing weight
Breakfast
Oranges
Cream of wheat with raisins
Cream
Scrambled eggs with bacon
Buttered toast
Coffee, milk
Lunch
Cream of tomato soup
Croutons
Scalloped potatoes with small pieces of ham for flavor
Shredded carrot salad
Rice pudding with a little jelly
Dinner
Broiled ham
Creamed peas, spinach
Coleslaw
Bread and butter
Apple dumpling
Hard sauce, milk