Cloverbuds have completed kindergarten through third grade. Children this age, who want the experience of exhibiting an animal may do so when a responsible adult is in control of the animal. They are not involved in the competitive aspect of exhibition. Juniors are youth who have completed 3rd through 5th grade and Seniors are those who have completed 6th grade and higher. Besides Champions and Reserve Champions, purple ribbons are awarded to youth whose exhibits fall within the top of their class as determined by the judge. 4-H livestock are housed in the County Fair barns for viewing throughout the duration of the Fair.
Poultry
Poultry Achievement Award — Collin Clarey (Tim & Julie Clarey) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Gail Zollner in Memory of Harry Bettermann. This award is given to an outstanding 4-H poultry project member who has provided leadership in the poultry project as well as excelling in the show ring.
Champion Show/Hobby Bird – Gavin Seykora (Clint & Jennifer Seykora) Straight River Stars will receive a trophy sponsored by Farmers Feed and Pet Supply, Owatonna.
Reserve – Evan Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion Young Bird Pigeon — Brooktyn Dolan (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There will receive a trophy sponsored by Bob & Gloria Coulter.
Champion Breeding Pigeons — Brooktyn Dolan (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There will receive a trophy sponsored by Eric and Trish Melby & Family.
Champion Pigeon — Brooktyn Dolan (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There will receive a banner sponsored by Dan & Kathy Hansen Family.
Reserve — Brooktyn Dolan (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There
Champion Dove — Jack Bruns (John & Lisa Bruns) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by Eric and Trish Melby & Family
Champion Chicken – Shan Hansen (John Pogones & Jenna Hansen) Ellendale Hustlers receives a banner sponsored by Brian & Lisa Ahrens Family in Memory of Kyle Arndt, Owatonna.
Reserve – Neela Wencl (Ed & Melissa Wencl) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion Market Chicken – Miles Aase (Randy & Sandy Aase) Owatonna Victory Boosters receives an award sponsored by Fareway Meat & Grocery.
Reserve – Luis Yciano (Ailia Yciano) Happy Hustlers
Champion Standard Breeding Chicken – Kayden Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers receives a trophy sponsored by Jenna Hansen and Family.
Reserve — McKenna Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion Bantam Breeding Chicken — Shan Hansen (John Pogones & Jenna Hansen) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Dave & Becky Hoffman Family.
Reserve — McKenna Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion White Egg Production Chicken — Shan Hansen (John Pogones & Jenna Hansen) Ellendale Hustlers will receive an award sponsored by Fareway Meat & Grocery.
Reserve — Kendra Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion Brown Egg Production Chicken — Neela Wencl (Ed & Melissa Wencl) Ellendale Hustlers will receive an award sponsored by Fareway Meat & Grocery.
Reserve — Olivia Wencl (Ed & Melissa Wencl) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion Duck – Kayden Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a banner In Memory of Edward & Ramah Rypka.
Reserve — Evan Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion Market Duck — Kayden Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by MSL Landscaping & Fencing.
Reserve – Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron)
Champion Standard Breeding Duck — Evan Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by MSL Landscaping & Fencing.
Reserve — Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron)
Champion Bantam Breeding Ducks — Evan Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Melby Masonry
Reserve — Shan Hansen (John Pogones & Jenna Hansen) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion Goose – McKenna Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a banner sponsored by Duane and Phyllis Urch, Owatonna.
Reserve — Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron)
Champion Market Goose — McKenna Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Steele County Farm Bureau Federation.
Reserve — Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron)
Champion Breeding Goose — McKenna Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Dan & Kathy Hansen Family.
Reserve — Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron)
Champion Guinea – Evan Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a banner sponsored by Kraig Thoreson — Cedar Pines Poultry.
Reserve – Josie Lorenz (Dave & Becky Hoffman) Merry Lane
Champion Market Guinea — Josie Lorenz (Dave & Becky Hoffman) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by Megan and Spencer Copeland.
Champion Breeding Guinea — Evan Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Premier Bank, Owatonna.
Reserve — Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron)
Champion Turkey – Evan Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a banner sponsored by the Craig Hansen Family.
Reserve – Collin Clarey (Tim & Julie Clarey) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Champion Market Turkey – Evan Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by the Dan & Kathy Hansen Family.
Reserve — Collin Clarey (Tim & Julie Clarey) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Champion Breeding Turkey — Evan Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by the Dan & Kathy Hansen Family.
Reserve — Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron)
Junior Champion Poultry Showmanship – Kendra Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers will receive an award given by Linda and Bob Noble Family & Jim and Christine Behne.
Intermediate Champion Poultry Showmanship – Alia Kubicek (Scott Kubicek & Tina Kubicek) Straight River Stars will receive a trophy sponsored by the Paul and Cindy Hokanson Family.
Reserve – Neela Wencl (Ed & Melissa Wencl) Ellendale Hustlers
Senior Champion Poultry Showmanship – Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron) will receive a trophy sponsored by the Turnlund Family.
Reserve — McKenna Melby (Eric & Patricia Melby) Ellendale Hustlers
Junior Poultry Interview Champion – Brooktyn Dolan (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There will receive an award sponsored by Dr. Kent Frette.
Reserve — Shan Hansen (John Pogones & Jenna Hansen) Ellendale Hustlers
Senior Poultry Interview Champion – Jessica Waldron (Joe & Lana Waldron) will receive an award sponsored by the Dean & Terri Schuette
Reserve – Collin Clarey (Tim & Julie Clarey) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Dog
The qualifying competitions for State Dog Show eligibility were held August 3rd and 6th. All dog training project members have posters on display in the 4-H Exhibit building during the fair. In Dog Shows, Juniors are youth who have completed 3rd – 8th grade and Seniors have completed 9th grade and higher. Here are the results of the Qualifying Show:
Champion Dog Obedience Foundation Class — Rachel Miller (Rick & Alisa Miller) Medford Go Getters will receive a trophy sponsored by Larry Reese, Owatonna.
Reserve – Brianna Levisay (Matt & Nancy Levisay) Pratt Commandoes
Champion Beginner Dog Obedience — Emma Gillis (Jason & Amy Gillis) Medford Go Getters will receive a trophy sponsored by Paws T’ Notice, Owatonna.
Reserve – Brooke Purrier (Tina Purrier) Medford Go Getters
Champion Graduate Beginner Dog Obedience — Mackenzie Suchanek (Jared & Erica Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy sponsored by Larry Reese, Owatonna.
Reserve – Alexis Ripka (Brad & Crystal Ripka) Merry Lane
Champion Novice Dog Obedience — Jasmin Willette (Clint & Janet Willette) Happy Hustlers will receive a trophy sponsored by Paws T’ Notice, Owatonna
Champion Graduate Novice Dog Obedience — Morgan Styndl (Brian & Michelle Styndl) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by Fairview Animal Medical Center, Owatonna.
Champion Pre- Open Dog Obedience — Bailey Purrier (Tina Purrier) Medford Go Getters will receive a trophy sponsored by Dean & Terri Schuette.
Veteran Dog Obedience — Kayla Crawford (Steve Crawford & Deanna Ripka) Happy Hustlers will receive an award sponsored by Dagry Tooling.
Junior Novice Showmanship Champion — Rachel Miller (Rick & Alisa Miller) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Fairview Animal Medical Center, Owatonna.
Reserve – Katherine Trenda (Peter & Paula Trenda) Pratt Commandoes
Junior Open Showmanship Champion — Hannah Parrish (Chad & Dianna Parrish) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Steele County Humane Society.
Reserve – Cody Shaw (Brian & Tracy Ackman-Shaw) Meriden Meadowlarks
Senior Novice Showmanship Champion — Kayla Crawford (Steve Crawford & Deanna Ripka) Happy Hustlers will receive an award sponsored by the Dean & Terri Schuette
Reserve — Brianna Levisay (Matt & Nancy Levisay) Pratt Commandoes
Senior Open Showmanship Champion — Mackenzie Suchanek (Jared & Erica Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes will receive an award sponsored by Heartland Animal Hospital.
Reserve — Alexis Ripka (Brad & Crystal Ripka) Merry Lane
Limited Agility Champion — Kayla Crawford (Steve Crawford & Deanna Ripka) Happy Hustlers will receive an award sponsored by the Medford-Deerfield Knights of Columbus Council #4909.
Reserve- Morgan Styndl (Brian & Michelle Styndl) Merry Lane
Beginner Agility Champion — Miley Ripka (Brad & Crystal Ripka) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by the WFLA Lodge #127, Owatonna.
Reserve – Addison Mongeau (Elliot & Lindsey Mongeau) Straight River Stars
Elementary Agility Champion — Madilyn Styndl (Brian & Michelle Styndl) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by Dagry Tooling, Owatonna.
Reserve — Mackenzie Suchanek (Jared & Erica Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes
Intermediate Agility Champion — Abby Hefling (Ryan & Lonna Hefling) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by the Fairview Animal Medical Center, Owatonna.
Advanced Agility Champion — Bailey Purrier (Tina Purrier) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Heartland Animal Hospital.
Jumpers 1A Agility Champion — Miley Ripka (Brad & Crystal Ripka) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Reserve — Addison Mongeau (Elliot & Lindsey Mongeau) Straight River Stars
Jumpers 1B Agility Champion — Mackenzie Suchanek (Jared & Erica Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes will receive an award sponsored by TLC Pet Grooming.
Reserve – Kaylee Butler (Joe & Emily Butler) Medford Go Getters
Jumpers 2 Agility Champion — Abby Hefling (Ryan & Lonna Hefling) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by Oltmans Family.
Reserve — Madilyn Styndl (Brian & Michelle Styndl) Merry Lane
Jumpers 3 Agility Champion — Bailey Purrier (Tina Purrier) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by the WFLA Lodge #127, Owatonna.
Foundation Rally Champion — Rachel Miller (Rick & Alisa Miller) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Reserve- Brianna Levisay (Matt & Nancy Levisay) Pratt Commandoes
Pre-Novice Rally Champion — Kayla Crawford (Steve Crawford & Deanna Ripka) Happy Hustlers will receive an award sponsored by Greg and Cathy Nelson.
Reserve — Kate Trenda (Peter & Paula Trenda) Pratt Commandoes
Novice Rally Champion — Beth Ann Hanson (Thomas Hanson & Brenda Manderfeld) Deerfield Get There will receive an award sponsored by Greg and Cathy Nelson
Reserve – Brooke Purrier (Tina Purrier) Medford Go Getters
Pre-Advanced Rally Champion — Abby Hefling (Ryan & Lonna Hefling) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by TLC Pet Grooming
Reserve — Alexis Ripka (Brad & Crystal Ripka) Merry Lane
Advanced Rally Champion — Bailey Purrier (Tina Purrier) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Fairview Animal Medical Center, Owatonna.
Reserve — Madilyn Styndl (Brian & Michelle Styndl) Merry Lane
Veterans Rally Champion — Kayla Crawford (Steve Crawford & Deanna Ripka) Happy Hustlers will receive an award sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Junior Champion Dog Interview — Vitaly Bauer (Anthony Bauer & Heidi Halla-Bauer) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Holland Family Dental, Dr. Tim Holland
Reserve — Miley Ripka (Brad & Crystal Ripka) Merry Lane; Addison Mongeau (Elliot & Lindsey Mongeau) Straight River Stars
Senior Champion Dog Interview — Mackenzie Suchanek (Jared & Erica Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes will receive an award sponsored by Tim and Deb Arlt, Owatonna.
Reserve – Hannah Parrish (Chad & Dianna Parrish) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Throughout the week, 4-Hers work hard at caring for their animals and keeping up the barns for the welfare of the animals and for the public’s viewing enjoyment. These efforts fall under their herdsmanship responsibilities. Clubs are given awards based on their herdsmanship efforts throughout the week. The Poultry Herdsmanship award is sponsored by the Dean and Terri Schuette. In addition, overall herdsmanship awards are given to the club with the highest average herdsmanship score in each of these categories: clubs showing 1-5 species, and those showing 6-9 species. These Overall Herdsmanship Awards are sponsored by the Exchange Club of Steele County and Steele County 4-H Club Council. Top placing clubs from the previous year are given choice stalling at this year’s County Fair.