When it comes to pelvic pain a person may feel hopeless. Which is why I am writing this column. There are many sources of pelvic pain. Today we are going to cover one source of pelvic pain called endometriosis. It is important to note that about 75% of women who have pelvic pain do not have endometriosis and not all women who have endometriosis have pelvic pain.
But what is endometriosis? Endometriosis is a condition where uterine-like tissue grows on the outside of the uterus causing increased inflammation and adhesions within the body. It is commonly found in the abdominopelvic region but in some cases, the uterine-like tissue is found elsewhere in the body (example: the nose). Endometriosis symptoms very from person to person. Some symptoms include but are not limited to chronic pelvic pain, painful intercourse, pain with menstruation, infertility, IBS, bloating, diarrhea/constipation, and difficulty with the bowel or bladder.
Fact: symptoms often do not correlate with the severity of endometriosis.
Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women and takes on average 6-10 years to receive a definitive diagnosis. This is partially due to the lack of evidence on the exact cause of endometriosis. Another reason is that the only definitive way to diagnose endometriosis is by performing laparoscopy with biopsy.
Treatment varies from person to person (like all treatment sessions should) but it is important to have a multidisciplinary approach. This multidisciplinary treatment approach may include physical therapy, surgery, hormone therapy, pain medication, and other alternative treatments.
Every option you consider needs to be thought though to make sure it is the best choice for you. For instance, there are various types of surgeries including excision, ablation, and hysterectomy. Excision is the gold standard of endometriosis treatment however by 5 years post-operation about 50% of women were found to have the endometriosis tissue regrown in the abdominopelvic region. Hormone therapy is another option frequently used for management of endometriosis. Hormone therapy aims to stabilize hormones throughout the cycle which can be highly effective for reducing symptoms (except infertility).
There are some studies showing how there is no correlation between endometrial growth and pelvic pain. However, we do know that pelvic pain with endometriosis is due to muscle trigger points, chronic inflammation, and adhesions in and around the pelvic floor muscles. To decrease symptoms performing gentle muscle releases, gentle scar mobilizations are two ways to decrease muscle tightness. Other techniques that may be used include but are not limited to improving breathing mechanics and improving overall pelvic floor relaxation. During therapy treatments we will work on determining the source of the pain whether it is the endometrial adhesions, pelvic tightness, or inflammation.
