Movement is crucial to a person’s health, quality of life and independence. For some people, pain makes movement a challenge. Pain is one of the most common reasons people seek health care. A physical therapist can help people to move better and safely while managing their pain and musculoskeletal conditions.
Who are physical therapists?
Physical Therapists have doctorate degrees & require a residency program, commonly known as DPTs. DPTs are movement experts who improve quality of life through prescribed exercise, hands-on care and patient education. DPTs treat people of all ages and abilities and empower them to actively take part in their own care. Doctors of Physical Therapy teach & demonstrate exercises to help patients improve mobility, strength and coordination. To ensure the best possible care, DPTs will collaborate with other members of a patient’s health care team. After performing an evaluation, DPTs create personalized plans of care that can help you:
• Improve mobility and function
• Manage pain and chronic conditions
• Avoid surgery
• Reduce the use of opioids and other prescription drugs
• Recover from injury
• Prevent future injury and chronic disease
PT is a safe alternative to opioids.
Physical therapists treat pain through movement. Opioids only mask the sensation of pain. Physical therapy “side effects” include improved mobility, increased independence, decreased pain, and prevention of other health problems through movement and exercise. Opioid side effects include depression, overdose, addiction, and withdrawal symptoms. Physical therapy is effective for numerous conditions, and the CDC cited “high quality evidence” supporting exercise as part of physical therapist treatment for familiar conditions like low back pain, hip and knee osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia. Opioid effectiveness for long-term pain management is inconclusive in many cases.
PT can help you avoid surgery.
Before you undergo expensive or invasive surgery, try physical therapy. For some conditions, including meniscal tears, osteoarthritis, rotator cuff tears, spinal stenosis, and degenerative disk disease. Treatment by a DPT has been found to be as effective as surgery.
Here are three tips to manage pain:
• Work with your DPT to understand your pain. DPTs play a valuable role in the patient education process, including setting realistic expectations for recovery with or without opioids. This allows you to take a proactive approach to pain management.
• Keep moving. An active lifestyle that is appropriate for your condition can help manage symptoms and decrease or eliminate pain. The body was built to move and doing so regularly can help improve quality of life. DPTs prescribe exercise specific to your condition, needs and goals.
• If you experience an injury or develop the onset of pain, seeing a DPT early on can help address and manage your symptoms.
When and where do you see a physical therapist?
Pain management is just one reason to work with a DPT. They can also help you prevent future injury or chronic conditions. You do not need a physician’s referral to make an appointment with a PT for an evaluation. DPTs can specialize in a variety of areas, including geriatrics, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, sports and women’s health. They provide treatments in hospitals, outpatient clinics or offices, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, skilled nursing, extended care or subacute facilities, schools, education or research centers, fitness centers and sports training facilities, hospice settings, your workplace, your home.