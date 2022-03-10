Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Mar 12
Get lucky in BP • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Celebrate St. Patty's Day in style on Main Street in BP! The Cookie Dough Truck will be parked out front, a fun lucky coin hunt, specials and so much more. Make sure to wear your green!
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
History detectives • 1 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Programs will be held at the History Center with two sections available each time: one for 2-5 year-olds and one for 6-10 year-olds. These programs are free to attend, and each child will be able to leave with a craft and take home educational materials to allow for continued learning. The first two sections will focus on music and dance, coinciding with the current exhibit Steele County Makes Music. Space is limited for these programs, so parents are encouraged to call ahead to reserve their spaces. Contact the Steele County Historical Society at 507-451-1420 with any questions or to make a reservation.
Evening for Kids' Sake Gala Fundraiser • 5 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. An Evening for Kids' Sake returns to an in-person gala and auction. Tickets are $75/each or a table of 8 for $600. Email: Michele at michelle@bbbsofsouthernmn.org $75.
Luck of the Irish Super Bingo • 5 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Doors open at 5 p.m.; early bird begins at 6:30; cash raffle drawing at 7:35. Super Bingo to follow. Tickets are available at the pulltabs booth during regular business hours for both the cash raffle and Super Bingo. There are only 100 raffle tickets and 250 Bingo tickets, so don't wait.
Rock the Legion • 7-11 p.m., American Legion Post 77, 137 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. The American Legion welcomes back TRI EIGHT, rocking the place with Classic hit music from the 70's to the 90's.
Sunday, Mar 13
Music Boosters of Owatonna pancake breakfast fundraiser • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. MBO only receives a portion of the ADVANCED TICKET SALES. They can be purchased from any OMS or OHS music student or from Jerry at Tone Music. The breakfast includes: Pancakes, French toast, scrambled or fried eggs, sausage links, juice, coffee, and milk. $7 advance, $8 at door, under 5 free. Proceeds from the breakfast allow MBO to support music education, provide funds for scholarships and clinicians and purchase instruments and equipment.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Mar 14
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Mar 15
Hospitality House bake sale • 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hospitality House, 250 E. Main St, Owatonna. There will be cookies, banana bread, Jell-O cups, chocolate covered pretzels and more.
The Crime Crisis • 5-7 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join Center of the American Experiment for a presentation and panel discussion led by local law enforcement leaders and crime experts. The presentation will cover current crime trends, an overview of the criminal justice system, the role of key officials in fighting crime, and proven strategies to reduce crime. Panelists include: Jeff Van Nest, American Experiment Public Safety Policy Fellow; Lon Thiele, Steel County Sheriff; Daniel McIntosh, Steele County Prosecutor; Keith Hiller, Owatonna Chief of Police; Jeff Elstad, School Administrator.
Skywarn Spotter Training • 6 p.m., Owatonna Fire Department, 107 W Main St., Owatonna. Become a trained Skywarn Storm spotter or just learn more about severe weather. Spotters are required to be trained every two years, so make sure your training is up to date and your badge is up to date.
Mental Health Awareness • 6:30-8 p.m., Owatonna High School, 333 East School St., Owatonna. How can we help children through tough situations and thoughts? Join our professionals as we work through how to help kids. Presenters are Danielle Theis, Director of Special Services at Owatonna Public Schools, and Susan Arnold, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with Human Relations Center. For more information, call 507-455-1190 or email info@centerforfamilyunitymn.com.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Mar 16
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Trivia night — Beer edition • 5 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. 5 rounds of back-to-back beer trivia for teams of up to 6 people. Food will be served until 8:30; drinks until close. 1st place prize: $60 in Foremost gift-cards, 2nd place prize: $30 in Foremost gift-cards, 3rd place prize: free appetizer. You could even win free beer during a Beat the Brewer Round! Test your beer knowledge against our Head Brewer, Terrence.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962