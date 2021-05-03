Drivers on Highway 14 will encounter lane closures and traffic changes on the east and west ends of the highway expansion project beginning on Monday, May 3, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
On Monday, the left lanes of traffic will be closed in each direction at both ends of the Highway 14 expansion project. Beginning Wednesday, weather permitting, drivers at both ends will then be routed into single lane traffic in each direction. The traffic changes will be on the west and east sides where four lanes of traffic are located just before the transition where traffic is on the existing two-lane portion of the road.
Also on Wednesday, drivers will be slowed on Highway 14 west of Dodge Center, while crews are removing highway markings and patching. Trucks with warning signs and temporary road signs will be present for drivers to slow down through the portion. The work is expected to take one day.
Overall, the project is expanding 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester. The project is intended to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor. The expansion area is a new route for Highway 14, which will stay south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project, travel south of Claremont and connect with the four-lane highway west of Dodge Center.
Traffic is expected to be on the new route in fall 2021 with additional work planned for 2022 to complete the project.