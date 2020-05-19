West Hills Social Commons closing and cancellations
West Hills Social Commons is closed until at least June 1, 2020. All Adult Leisure Pursuits/West Hills Social Commons programming has been canceled until at least June 1, 2020
For future updates, follow us on Facebook West Hills Social Commons, visit the Parks and Recreation website http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings or call the Parks and Recreation number: 444-4321.
Senior Dance
The Senior Dance Scheduled for May 12 at the Owatonna Elks club is cancelled.
Interactive Facebook Posts
Make sure to like West Hill Social Commons on Facebook for some fun interactive posts and ideas to keep you busy!
AARP Tax Appointments
The AARP tax foundation has suspended taxes for the season. At this time it has not been determined if the tax appoints will resume at a later date.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Bingo
Bingo is currently being played virtually! Email Dani at Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us for more information.
AARP Safe Driver Classes
Classes have been cancelled through June. Classes are scheduled to resume in July.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric Anderson or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.